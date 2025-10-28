Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, describing her as a visionary leader whose impact on women’s empowerment remains evident across Ghana.

Nana Konadu was confirmed death on Thursday, October 23, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital while receiving medical treatment following a short illness.

The President noted that the numerous projects and advocacy initiatives spearheaded by the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement continue to improve the lives of women and their families decades after their establishment.

Speaking during his visit to the residence of the Rawlings family on Tuesday, October 28, President Mahama said the late First Lady’s works in skills training and economic empowerment for women have left an enduring legacy.

“Our mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, set a record in this country as the longest-serving First Lady; 19 solid years, and nobody can ever break that record,” he said.

“During those 19 years, she took women’s empowerment as her focus, and we know the work the 31st December Women’s Movement did all over the country. Even up to today, when you go around the country, you see evidence of her work; oil palm extraction projects, garri production projects, and they are still operational,” he added.

President Mahama further expressed deep sorrow over her passing, noting that her death came as a shock to many who recently saw her in good health.

He promised a state-assisted funeral for the late First Lady who became the first Ghanaian woman to contest in the Presidential elections in 2016.