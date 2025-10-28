ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama

Tributes & Condolences Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, describing her as a visionary leader whose impact on women’s empowerment remains evident across Ghana.

Nana Konadu was confirmed death on Thursday, October 23, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital while receiving medical treatment following a short illness.

The President noted that the numerous projects and advocacy initiatives spearheaded by the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement continue to improve the lives of women and their families decades after their establishment.

Speaking during his visit to the residence of the Rawlings family on Tuesday, October 28, President Mahama said the late First Lady’s works in skills training and economic empowerment for women have left an enduring legacy.

“Our mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, set a record in this country as the longest-serving First Lady; 19 solid years, and nobody can ever break that record,” he said.

“During those 19 years, she took women’s empowerment as her focus, and we know the work the 31st December Women’s Movement did all over the country. Even up to today, when you go around the country, you see evidence of her work; oil palm extraction projects, garri production projects, and they are still operational,” he added.

President Mahama further expressed deep sorrow over her passing, noting that her death came as a shock to many who recently saw her in good health.

He promised a state-assisted funeral for the late First Lady who became the first Ghanaian woman to contest in the Presidential elections in 2016.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

29 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings will be given a state funeral — Mahama

29 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Give me another chance like you did for Kufuor and Akufo-Addo — Bawumia to NPP d...

1 hour ago

Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Architects must join fight against illegal mining — Roads Minister

1 hour ago

Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama

1 hour ago

Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority

1 hour ago

My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko

3 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko announces comeback for NPP chairmanship

3 hours ago

Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival — KAIPTC Commandant 'Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival' — KAIPTC Commandant

3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama 'Ghana’s economy on strong recovery path' — BoG Governor praises Mahama’s leader...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line