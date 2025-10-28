ModernGhana logo
'Prudent management behind Ghana’s economic rebound' — BoG Governor

Economy & Investments Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah, has credited the country's recent economic gains to disciplined and prudent management.

He said the country’s improved fiscal position, lower inflation rate, and the cedi’s strong performance are not by chance but the outcome of tough, well-coordinated policy measures.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Cedi on Tuesday, October 28, Dr. Asiamah said the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts and the Bank of Ghana’s tight monetary policy have restored investor confidence and strengthened the economy.

“These gains are not by accident. They are the result of hard, sometimes unpopular, but principled decisions that we’ve had to take; fiscal consolidation by government, a tight monetary policy stance by the Bank of Ghana, and renewed confidence from investors and the Ghanaian public,” he said.

The central bank boss further revealed that headline inflation dropped to 9.4 percent as of September 2025, with projections indicating a further decline before the end of the year.

He highlighted that the cedi has appreciated by 37 percent as of October 17, making it the best-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa for the first eight months of 2025, according to World Bank data.

Dr. Asiamah said Ghana’s gross international reserves currently stand at about $12 billion, providing a strong buffer against external shocks and signaling macroeconomic stability.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

