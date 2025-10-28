Vice President leads gov’t delegation to console Nana Konadu’s family 

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on behalf of the President and Government, Monday led a high-powered delegation to pay a courtesy call on the family of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to offer their condolences.

Senior government officials, ministers and deputy ministers of state went with the Vice President.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she received news of the passing of Nana Kunadu while out of the country and deemed it important to join the family to mourn Ghana,' longest serving First Lady.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President and the entire Government, we are here to express our deepest condolences to the family. We have been well briefed on everything that has transpired and we console the family, especially the children, on the loss of their mother,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang assured the family of government's continuous support in this difficult time.

“Let us all remain calm so we can give our mother the befitting burial she deserves. We all can attest to the kind of life she lived, and we pray that God grants her eternal rest. Let us also continue the good works she was known for,” she said.

The Vice President explained that the President could have personally led the delegation, but an emergency had taken him outside the country.

“So, he asked that we come and engage with the family on his behalf. When he returns, he will continue from there,” she noted.

Briefing the delegation on the circumstances surrounding the passing of the former First Lady, Oheneba Akwesi Abeyie, the family head, said Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings had been in good health until Thursday morning when she suddenly fell ill.

“She was rushed to the Ridge Hospital, where she, unfortunately, took her last breath,” he said.

Oheneba Prempeh added that the family had officially informed the Presidency of her passing and subsequently held a press conference to announce her death.

“Since then, we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the caliber of people and groups who have trooped in to express their condolences,” he said.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and daughter of the former First Lady, expressed profound gratitude to the government for its show of support and solidarity.

“On behalf of my family and siblings, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for your love and support today. This came as a shock to all of us, but as we say, God knows best,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings reflected on her mother's life and legacy, describing her as a dedicated servant of the nation who lived with dignity and purpose.

“She lived a good, long life and served her country with diligence, dignity, and dedication. The outpouring of love from across the nation, the continent, and the world has been overwhelming. We feel privileged to have been part of her story,” she said.

Many Ghanaians, she noted, had shared personal stories about her mother, highlighting the profound impact she had on their lives.

“As you rightly said, perhaps this is not the place to tell all these stories, but one day Ghana will hear more about the woman she truly was. We are honored by your presence and deeply touched by your words of comfort. May God richly bless you.”

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the widow of former President Jerry John Rawlings, served as Ghana's First Lady from 1981 to 2001. She was a prominent advocate for women's empowerment and the founder of the 31stDecember Women's Movement.

