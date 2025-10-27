ModernGhana logo
Agyemang-Rawlings, allied families announce e-mail for tributes for Konadu 

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Agyeman-Rawlings and allied families have announced for the information of the public that all who wish to send tributes in honour of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings should kindly email them to [email protected].

A statement issued by the Agyeman-Rawlings Family said friends and members of the public were encouraged to share their experiences with the former First Lady, such as photographs and videos, photographs at 31st December Women's Movement schools and institutions and random photographs taken at events.

It said hard copies might also be delivered to Trudy at the Office of Former President Rawlings at No. 1 Sekou Toure Link.

The statement said the Agyeman-Rawlings and allied families would receive condolence visits on weekdays until further notice.

It said the family would not receive any visits on weekends.

The statement noted that members of the public, groups and institutions who wish to sympathise with the family should kindly schedule appointment dates and time by calling mobile number 0276500008 to schedule appointments.

“The family counts on the cooperation of all,” it said.

GNA

