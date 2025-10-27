Revising Ghana’s School Categorization System

The Ghana Education Service (GES) should consider revising its school categorization system of A, B, C, and D to promote equity and accessibility in education. Here’s a potential solution suggestions:

Regional-Based School Categorization

Instead of categorizing schools into A, B, C, and D, GES could adopt a regional-based system. This would allow students to choose schools within their region, promoting community integration, reducing costs, and ensuring fair access to educational opportunities. That is to say, children will be sent outside a region when the various schools within the child region of residents are full.

Benefits:

Reduces unhealthy competition: By not ranking schools nationally, students will focus on their academic pursuits rather than competing for limited spots in top-tier schools.

Promotes regional equity: Students can attend schools in their region, reducing the financial burden on families and promoting local development.

Fosters community integration: Students will be more likely to stay in their communities, contributing to local growth and development.

Improves access to education: Students from disadvantaged areas will have equal opportunities to access quality education.

Reduce Bribery and Corruption for Posting of Students

When students are made to choose schools within their region of residence, this system will in turn reduce corruption in placement.

Implementation:

Upgrade all schools: GES should prioritize upgrading all schools to meet national standards, eliminating the disparity between schools.

Regional school lists: Provide students with a list of schools in their region, including both general and technical/vocational schools.

Student choice: Allow students to choose their preferred school within their region, considering factors like program offerings and facilities.

By adopting a regional-based categorization system, GES can promote a more inclusive and equitable education system, eroding the perception that some schools are superior to others.

Albert Osei

0556909791

Linguist/Educationist/Political Youth Activist