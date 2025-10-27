ModernGhana logo
Mandatory use of mother-tongue applies to only KG and lower primary — Education Ministry clarifies

Education Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak

The Ministry of Education has clarified its recent directive on the mandatory use of local languages as a medium of instruction in Ghanaian schools.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, while speaking at the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Programme for Persons Living with Disabilities on Friday, October 24, had directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to enforce the use of local languages in basic schools.

He said the move is aimed at improving comprehension and learning outcomes among pupils.

“I am directing the Director-General of the GES that from today, teachers’ use of mother-tongue instruction is now compulsory in all Ghanaian schools. The GES is to ensure strict enforcement of this. This is part of President Mahama’s reset agenda,” the Minister stated.

However, the Ministry has since clarified that the use of Ghanaian languages as the medium of instruction applies only from Kindergarten to Primary Three, not across all basic school levels.

Speaking at an event on Monday, Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak explained that the clarification was necessary following public debate over the Minister’s comments.

“The Honourable Minister for Education has asked me to clarify that the policy directive he announced on Friday regarding the compulsory use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction in our public basic schools is confined to KG up to Primary Three — in other words, KG and lower primary,” Dr. Apaak stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

