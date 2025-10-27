ModernGhana logo
Nandom commissions Christian-Muslim Dialogue Committee

By Mohammed Abdulai || Nandom, Upper West Region
Regional News Nandom commissions Christian-Muslim Dialogue Committee
MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Nandom Municipality has commissioned its Christian–Muslim Dialogue Committee at CHALICE, Nandom, to strengthen peaceful coexistence and promote interfaith collaboration between Christians and Muslims.

The ceremony was graced by the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Anthony Ziniel, who delivered the keynote address.

The event forms part of the Wa Diocesan Interreligious Dialogue Commission’s effort to extend interfaith structures to parishes across the Upper West Region.

In his address, Hon. Ziniel expressed gratitude to both Christian and Muslim communities for their commitment to peace and unity. He noted that the committee’s establishment reflects the collective desire of Nandom residents to live harmoniously and respect religious diversity.

“Our country has earned the reputation of being a beacon of peace not because we all think alike, but because we have learned to tolerate and accept each other’s views towards unity of purpose,” he said.

The MCE urged members of the committee to uphold justice, equity, and fairness in mediating community issues and called on residents to support its work to sustain peace in the municipality.

He also highlighted several development initiatives under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project (SOCO), which aims to prevent the spread of conflict from the Sahel, reduce vulnerability to climate change, and strengthen local institutions. Projects under the initiative in Nandom include the construction of sports facilities, market rehabilitation, a disability centre, an orthopaedic ward at St. Theresa’s Hospital, a CHPS compound at Gengenkpe, and a kindergarten block at Bukong — all aimed at fostering unity and social inclusion.

In a brief remark, the Coordinator of the Commission, Fr. Aloysius Nuolabong, said the initiative draws inspiration from the Second Vatican Council’s declaration, Nostra Aetate, which encourages dialogue among people of different faiths. He stressed that peace and development in the region depend on continued understanding and collaboration among Christians, Muslims, and Traditional Believers.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Maurice Yangnemenga, commended the Wa Diocesan Interreligious Dialogue Commission for its leadership and expressed appreciation to the Nandom Municipal Assembly for its support. He pledged the committee’s commitment to strengthening interfaith dialogue, resolving misunderstandings peacefully, and promoting mutual respect among all faith traditions.

Mr. Yangnemenga further noted that the committee will work closely with both religious and traditional authorities to implement community-based peacebuilding activities, ensuring that Nandom remains a model of interreligious harmony in the Upper West Region.

The mandate of the Nandom Christian–Muslim Dialogue Committee is to promote mutual understanding, prevent religious conflict, and support peaceful coexistence through dialogue, education, and collaboration. The committee will organize seminars, workshops, and radio discussions to raise awareness on tolerance, cooperation, and social cohesion.

The committee comprises five representatives, each from the Catholic Church, Local Churches, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ahli-Sunnah, and Orthodox Muslim communities in Nandom.

Fr. Nuolabong thanked all stakeholders and called for sustained cooperation to strengthen peaceful coexistence in the municipality.

Hon. Ziniel concluded the event by officially declaring the Nandom Christian–Muslim Dialogue Committee duly commissioned, urging all residents to continue promoting peace and unity.

