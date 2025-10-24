We’re still processing my mother’s sudden death — Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has expressed disbelief over the passing of her mother, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

According to her, the Rawlings family is still in a state of shock and trying to process the loss due to how sudden it occurred.

She made the remarks when she received former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his delegation at her mother’s residence on Friday, October 24.

“Your Excellency, former First Lady, distinguished delegation, on behalf of my siblings and the entire family, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to you for the love and support you have shown us.

“This was very sudden. I think most of us are still processing the situation,” she said.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away at the age of 76 while receiving treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital following a short illness on Thursday, October 23.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a three-day national mourning in her honour and directed all national flags to be flown at half-mast during the period.