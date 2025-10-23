Ghana officially joins 2012 Cape Town Agreement on Maritime Safety

Ghana has officially deposited its Instrument of Accession to the 2012 Cape Town Agreement (CTA) at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
During the Session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London, the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, presented the legal instrument, signed by President Mahama, to the IMO Secretary General, Mr Arsenio Dominguez.
This step formalises Ghana's commitment to being legally bound by this critical international safety treaty.
The CTA is expected to enforce strict global standards for large fishing vessels (24 meters and above), implement mandatory safety inspections to combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing activities, and strengthen Ghana's role in the Gulf of Guinea and the global maritime space.
This accession represents a key step for Ghana as it seeks to enhance maritime safety and promote sustainable practices in its waters.