Interior Minister calls for unity in tackling security challenges in Northern Ghana

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has stressed the need for collective action to tackle the security challenges facing Northern Ghana.

Speaking at the 6th Dialogue of State and Non-State Actors on Peace and Security, held on Tuesday in Tamale, the Minister highlighted the persistent threat of terrorism and the necessity for a comprehensive approach to prevent and mitigate its effects.

Mr Muntaka emphasised Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of peace in a volatile region, warning that this stability is increasingly threatened as violent extremism spreads southward from the Sahel toward the Gulf of Guinea.

“While Ghana has not yet suffered a terrorist attack on its soil, the threat is real, persistent, and closer than ever before,” he cautioned.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Ghanaian feels safe and empowered, stating that peace encompasses not just the absence of conflict but also the presence of justice, opportunity, and mutual respect. He urged participants to engage in the dialogue with empathy and innovation to foster a prosperous Northern Ghana.

He called on all stakeholders to prioritise building trust between communities and security agencies, investing in youth employment and development, empowering women and traditional authorities, and promoting responsible media practices.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John, noted that the region faces notable security threats, including the Bawku conflict, the Bimbilla chieftaincy stalemate, and the Nanton chieftaincy crisis.

He acknowledged that the region’s proximity to neighbouring countries raises concerns about potential spillovers of violent extremism, reiterating the need for collective efforts to tackle challenges such as chieftaincy disputes, land conflicts, substance abuse, and cross-border crimes.