ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Does Shatta Wale Understand His Influence?

Feature Article Does Shatta Wale Understand His Influence?
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

In one of his hit songs, Starbwoy, Shatta Wale, the African dancehall king, brings out his lyrical dexterity by positing that “dem say we from the ghetto, but the President of Ghana know my slogan. That bi the brand for the land, if Nana no deh we get command.”

For any student of literature, these lines are boastful irony, juxtaposing, allusion, colloquialism, and metaphor, especially hinting that he was the next in ‘command’ after the then President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ghanaians have undoubtedly come to realize that what Shatta said wasn’t just a mere wordplay but holds meaning, looking at the mammoth crowd he pulled during his two successive shows with Sarkodie in Kumasi and the Shata Fest in Accra.

It’s true that after the President Shatta Wale is next in power. But are we talking about political or military power? No. We mean an absolute command of influence in the social lives of the youths.

However, beyond fantasising about the street he controls is where the actual work begins. It’s time for Shatta to translate this into a proper social leadership, and turn the hearts of the youths toward appropriateness.

Imagine he tours the entire country just to present to the youth the need to eschew destroying our forest reserves by saying no to galamsey and accepting our cultural diversity, that Obaakè is a brother to Akwaaba. Similarly, using his influence to wage a war against the use of opioids (Tramadol and Red), which is destroying the lives of the youth.

Remember when the world mortgaged their hearts to Fela Kuti and Bob Marley!? They used it to champion a number of issues that have bedevilled the lives of the people.

Bob Marley kicked against gun and election violence when he organised The One Love Peace Concert in 1978. A concert held during Jamaica’s bloody political war between the People’s National Party and Jamaica Labour Party. It was said that he brought the two rivals leaders, Micheal Manley of the PNP and Edward Seaga of the JLP, on stage, joined their hands together for the about 32,000 people to see that peace had indeed been restored. His performance of ‘Jammin’ that night later turned as a peace campaign for the political parties.

More so, with Nigerian fela Kuti, his ‘Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense’ was a critique to false democracy and election manipulation, and in ‘Zombie’, he mocked soldiers who follow orders blindly from politicians.

He even turned his home into a communal compound in 1970s called Kalakuta Republic, serving as a haven for the oppressed, wayfarers, and needy. In all this, he used his performances and peaceful marches to speak against military brutality, political violence, sexual exploitation, gun violence etc.

So yes, Shatta Wale will be the next in command, but not until he takes the trajectory of these world-class musicians whose rise to fame quickly transcended into healing the youths from notoriety, drug abuse, ethnocentrism, and to leading the fight for the spiritual renaissance of nation-building.

Abdul Rahman Odoi
Abdul Rahman Odoi, © 2025

If you want to be successful in life; prioritize Allah and be sparsely rational by leaning on rectitude.Column: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (102)

More

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Madagascars president names civilian PM after military takeover Madagascar's president names civilian PM after military takeover

48 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’m committed to clean and issue-based campaign’ — Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’m committed to clean and issue-based campaign’ — Bryan A...

48 minutes ago

Sam George, Ntim Fordjour and 8 other MPs reintroduce anti-gay bill in Parliament Sam George, Ntim Fordjour and 8 other MPs reintroduce anti-gay bill in Parliamen...

48 minutes ago

Bono East: Government imposes curfew on Gulumpe, nearby towns over chieftaincy tensions Bono East: Government imposes curfew on Gulumpe, nearby towns over chieftaincy t...

48 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the United Party, Nana Yaw Sarpong Ofori-Atta’s case a test of Ghana’s commitment to equal justice — UP's Nana Yaw ...

48 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the United Party, Nana Yaw Sarpong Kissi Agyebeng’s relationship with Ofori-Atta family hindering corruption probe ...

48 minutes ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta INTERPOL Red Notice has restricted Ofori-Atta’s international movement — OSP

48 minutes ago

Politicisation could make Ofori-Atta’s extradition process difficult — OSP Politicisation could make Ofori-Atta’s extradition process difficult — OSP

48 minutes ago

Conduct your campaigns in a healthy, issue-based manner — Akufo-Addo to NPP aspirants Conduct your campaigns in a healthy, issue-based manner — Akufo-Addo to NPP aspi...

48 minutes ago

MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minister MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minis...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line