Here are areas to be affected by ECGs and GRIDCos planned power maintenance on October 21

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have announced that parts of the Greater Accra and Central Regions will experience temporary power outages on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as both companies undertake major maintenance works to improve power reliability.

According to separate statements issued by the two power companies, the planned shutdown is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure, ensure stable power delivery, and reduce the frequency of unplanned blackouts.

In the Greater Accra Region, the ECG will carry out maintenance works between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in several areas, including Ashongman Estate, Lakeside Community 688, New Legon, Adjowa Adjewa Building, Doblo, Hebron, Medie, Sarpeiman, and Satellite, as well as nearby communities.

Residents of the Central Region will also experience similar outages from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in multiple towns and villages. The affected areas include Gomoa Antseadze, Gomoa Odumasi, Gomoa Manso, Gomoa Kyerenkwanta, Gomoa Obiri, Gomoa Amanful, Gomoa Formanya, Gomoa Kyeren, Gomoa Ngyeresi, Gomoa Brofo, Gomoa Sampa, Gomoa Adaa, Gomoa Ohuan, and Gomoa Tweikukrom, among others.

Additional communities such as Swedru township, Aboso, Otabilkrom, Manhodwe, Nyakrom, Otsenkorang, Nsaba, Duakwa, Mankrong Junction, Besease, Bibikuma, Afransi, Mozano, Fante Bawjiase, and Kwaman will also be affected.

Meanwhile, GRIDCo will conduct a separate 12-hour maintenance operation between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in other parts of the Central Region. The exercise will impact Praso, Jukwa, Hemang, Abrafo, Efutu, Asebu, Fosu Township, Assin North, Assin South, Abura-Dunkwa, Yamoransa, Abramkampa, Fante-Nyankumasi, Cape Coast Metropolitan, Mankessim, Anomabo, Briwa, Elmina Township, Komenda, Ekumfi, and sections of the Ajumako District.

Both ECG and GRIDCo have apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience, assuring that the temporary shutdown is necessary to improve electricity supply, enhance system reliability, and prevent sudden nationwide outages in the future.

They urged the public to take the necessary precautions and plan their activities accordingly during the maintenance period.

