Mahama Surely Knows What to Do to Return Ghana to Healthy Democratic Checks-and-Balances

First of al,l it constitutes the very height of arrogance for Mr. Godwin Edudzi-Tamakloe (some of the news reports spell his last name as “Tameklo”) to cavalierly presume to better appreciate the language and the interpretation of the 1992 Republican Constitution of Fourth-Republican Ghana, pretextually under which President John Dramani Mahama and his assigns in the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice claim to have recently ousted Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Trokornoo, than the victim and her much more learned, experienced and competent team of lawyers, led by Nii Ayikoi-Otto, Ghana’s former Attorney-General and former Minister of Justice, in a matter that ought to be much more professionally familiar to both the deliberately and the vindictively targeted victim of President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Draman Mahama’s long-known Anti-Judicial Establishment Animus and her counsel or team of crackerjack lawyers (See “High Court risks 'constitutional chaos' if it hears Torkornoo's case — Edudzi Tameklo warns” Modernghana.com 10/18/25).

Now, why is this long-infamous Rawlings surrogate subliminally threatening judges of the High Court of Ghana, in particular judges of the Accra High Court, where the Chief Justice’s petition for a Judicial Review of the hatched job executed by the Pwamang Committee is likely to be heard? There are, of course, a few reasons why, the second of which is the fact that Mr. Edudzi-Tamakloe, who is described by the media as the Legal Affairs Director of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), cannot absolutely in any way be described as a neutral or a disinterested party to the case, when we also searingly bear in mind that Mr. Edudzi-Tamakloe is a top-notch salary-drawing employee on the payroll of Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia and the latter’s son, Dr. Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia, Jr., managed and National Democratic Congress-controlled Ghana Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), the institutional controller of all proceeds from the environmentally predatory and downright genocidal Galamsey - or illegal small-scale mining - industry.

Thirdly, the critic also has a fairly long history of using the influence and the arbitrary powers of the present Imperial National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, that is, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, and the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-reigning junta dictator and twice democratically elected President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic and the universally acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, to twist the arms of superior court jurists, including the recently Mahama-appointed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Mr. Kwaku Tawiah Ackaah Boafo, in the highly sensational matter of the flagrant snatching of the National Democratic Congress-held parliamentary seat in the Klottey-Korle Constituency in Central-Accra.

To his glorious credit, however, Justice Ackaah Boafo had neither budged nor blinked. Which may also very well explain why Justice Ackaah Boafo was also the very last of the severn Superior Court Judges promoted to occupancy of seats on the Supreme Court by President Mahama to be seated on the Apex Bench, having, predictably, been brought up on some bogus charges of professional misconduct that, like those brought against Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, were never proven. At the time of the event at issue here, Dr. Ezanator/Zanator Agyeman-Rawlings, the officially known eldest daughter of the late former President was not even a registered and an active dues-paying member of the very political party that had been originally founded by her own father. Yet, Candidate Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, staunchly backed by her late father and the then NDC General-Secretary, and a lapdog Attorney Edudzi-Tamakloe in tow, proceeded to the Apex Court of Ghana, where a pistol-toting Mr. Rawlings and his minions managed to get a majority of some lilylivered jurists on a panel to rule in favor of the bloodily privileged daughter of the former Ghana Air Force Flight-Lieutenant, who rose to fame and popularity preaching “revolution,” “justice, transparency, probity and accountability” and ended up becoming one of the richest and the most thoroughgoing corrupt postcolonial Ghanaian rulers.

Now. contrary to what a logically unhinged Mr. Edudzi-Tamakloe would have the rest of us, his countrymen and women, believe, there is absolutely no way in which or by which justifiably seeking a “Judicial Review” of the Kangaroo Proceedings of “Homeboy” Gabriel Scott Pwamang “Investigative” Committee that scandalously and criminally railroaded a legitimately appointed and vetted Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo could be said to be tantamount to plunging the country into a “Constitutional Crisis.” This sort of “First-Grade Argument” is literally akin to the proverbial putting of the cart before the horse. The stark fact and the unvarnished truth of the matter is that a justice and a democratic-culture averse President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama decidedly and effectively plunged the country into a “Constitutional Crisis,” when the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region took leave of his presence of mind and common sense and, instead, decided to prioritize his overweening hatred for Justice Sackey-Torkornoo.

And now, the “Ballot-Snatching and Destroying” President Mahama must be allowed to squarely pay for the egregious errors of his ways like each and every Ghanaian citizen who runs afoul of the laws of our land or, sooner than later, there will be absolutely no country left for him and his pathologically kleptocratic and state-capturing associates and minions of the Eagle-Squat Umbrella Party to rule, much less call their own. Interestingly, though, the so-called Legal Affairs Director of the National Democratic Democratic Congress makes matters even worse for both the President and the entire leadership of the party, in trying to circumvent the civilized rule of law, order and justice.

You see, just because the “Eto” and the mostly Trokosi-composed GS Pwamang Committee that took a pro-forma approach to the entire matter of the politically motivated ousting of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, including the adamant and the flat refusal to make the proceedings public, on the ludicrous grounds of the integrity of the victim - actually, it was for the protection of the “integrity” of the Mafia-like conduct of the Pwamang Gang (Does this remind the Dear Reader of the Good, Old Deus Ex Machina of “Judicial Atugubatricks”?) - when the already embarrassed and humiliated target of further humiliation had already stated publicly and categorically that she had absolutely nothing to hide.

Insulting the intelligence of the Ghanaian people, such as Mr. Edudzi-Tamakloe was widely reported to have attempted to do, just recently, merely exposed the young shyster lawyer to ridicule for his abject lack of professional and moral principles for the rule of law, order and justice. How abysmally low have we brought ourselves as a nation and a people?!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

