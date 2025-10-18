Ghana Prison Service Ho Central graduates 11 inmates who have become pastors

The Ghana Prison Service on October 16, 2025, held its 8th graduation ceremony for 11 inmates who have gone through pastoral studies to become spiritual servants in their next chapter of life within the prison walls at Ho.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Rev. Godwin Senanu, the Volta Regional Director of Rabboni Bible School, Rev. Dr. Eric Afram, Secretary of the Clergy Association Volta Branch for Ghana ASP Courage Atsu, the Prison Chaplain, and the Volta Regional Commander. Their presence brought encouragement to the graduands, marking the day as one of inspiration and reflection.

Established a decade ago, the Rabboni Bible School has played a key role in transforming the lives of many inmates. The school currently offers a one-year certificate program and continues to attract inmates who are eager to learn and turn their lives around. Despite its success, the school faces financial and logistical challenges, as lecturers serve without pay or institutional support.

During the ceremony, the management of the Bible School appealed for assistance to sustain the program. They requested support in the form of Bibles, textbooks, food supplies, and financial backing to retain volunteer teachers who often leave due to lack of funds. They also pleaded with the public to help build a serene study center to prevent unnecessary interactions during lessons, allowing for effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Emmanuel Bright Atokoh Esq. The head of chambers at EDA law consult Laboni, Accra, in his speech called for mercy, review of sentences and the need for equal treatment under the law, stressed that fairness should always prevail in justice. "Even in the justice system where people are punished for crime, justice must always be fair and humane"

He commended the Rabboni Bible School for the transformative Initiative, urged the inmates and the graduands to utilizes the opportunity, “Prison grounds cannot hold your talent." he however supported the School with GH₵20,000 and the Graduands with GH₵500 each as a way of motivation

The National Director of the Rabboni Bible School, Evangelist Annan, praised the commitment of both students and facilitators but highlighted that the institution faces serious challenges, including inadequate teaching and learning materials. Despite these challenges, he appealed to the female Prisons to also take part in the school cited that many past graduates have found meaningful work in reputable organizations after their release.

"Past graduates have also gone on to achieve great success, including one who currently has completed University of Cape Coast another now a church leader, others fashion designer, and building contractors."

Mensah Justice a graduands on behalf of his colleagues, also expressed deep gratitude to the prison authorities, teachers, and families who have supported them through their journey. He described the graduation as a symbol of second chances, "We, the graduands, have a divine purpose to prove to the entire country, especially our community, that indeed the stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone by living morally accepted lives that the country wants us to be."

The graduand further called on the Regional Minister, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Attorney General's Department to assist inmates with their appeal cases. He explained that many prisoners who have transformed through the Rabboni Bible School face challenges when seeking justice, "At most occassions when we file an appeal, judges and Attorney General's Department do cancel our Appeals which normally leave us traumatized, I want to urge your office to assist us in our Appeal matters to enable us impact our knowledge achieved from the school here to the outside world and the young ones to desist from deviant behavious that might bring them to prison."

Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, commended the inmates for their perseverance and pledged to support the Bible School's needs. He promised to consider their requests for better learning materials, welfare assistance, and opportunities to showcase their crafts publicly, including potential inclusion in the national craft event. Hon. Gunu also urged the graduates to remain steadfast in their faith and moral values, assuring them that he would advocate for fairer sentencing and review of certain prison terms with the relevant judicial authorities.

ASP. Rev. Courage Atsu, the Volta and Oti Regional Chaplain of the Ghana Prison Service, also emphasized and called on the female inmates to enrol into the Bible school since it serves as a vital platform for moral and spiritual growth.