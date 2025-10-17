Asanteman Odwira Festival postponed

The much-celebrated Odwira festival, which was scheduled to take place in Asanteman in October 2025, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, announced the postponement of the historic festival, which was supposed to last for one-month, on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the Asanteman Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Otumfuo explained that the sudden death of Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, is the main reason for the postponement of the Odwira festival.

Otumfuo stated that the Asante tradition, which dates back to centuries, strictly states that the revered Asantehemaa stool should be occupied before the Odwira festival could take place.

Speaking through a linguist, the Asantehene said the Odwira festival would be held at a later date after a new Asantehemaa had been enstooled and other key vacant Asante stools had been filled.

“Because of Nana Asantehemaa's sudden death and other pressing issues, the planned Odwira festival of Asanteman in 2025 has been postponed indefinitely.

“Let me explain further, we have to find Asantehemaa's successor, perform the rites of the late Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, and perform other traditional rites first before we can celebrate the Odwira.

“There should be a sitting Asantehemaa before we can mark Odwira, that's what the tradition states. Also, other key vacant stools should be filled before the Odwira can be held”, he said.

According to Asante historians, the Odwira festival is one of the major festivals in Asanteman, which is rarely celebrated in the Asante kingdom, but it has not been held in Asanteman for some decades now.

Otumfuo decided to celebrate it to rekindle the spirits of the Asante kingdom but due to circumstances beyond his control, the festival has been postponed.

-DGN online