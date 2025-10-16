Pre-tertiary, basic school students receive guidance on career aspirations

Students from the Salom community in the Toflokpo-Salom Electoral Area of the Ada West District, who are preparing for senior high schools and tertiary education, have been oriented about the significance of determination in achieving their career aspirations.

The effort to empower students to follow a career path, along with the challenges they encounter, is a growing concern for many students, society and parents, and guidance. There are numerous reasons why students may stray from their initially chosen paths, which need to be uncovered.

In response to this, three alumni from Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH), Mr. Christian Lawerh Anim Esq., Mr. Abusah Michael, and Mr. Nicholas Tetteh Amedor have taken the initiative to enlighten and motivate students through a career seminar.

On October 5, 2025, students converged at The Apostolic Church, Ghana Salom Auditorium, eager to hear from the three alumni.

Mr. Abusah Micheal, who served as the moderator for the event, commenced the seminar with a prayer, invoking God's presence and guiding the students into the hands of the Almighty. He inspired the students with a message of faith, emphasizing that success in education is bestowed by God.

Referencing scripture, he highlighted that knowledge and wisdom in any human endeavor are gifts from the supreme God, unaltered by human influence.

Mr. Abusah also expressed concern regarding students' attitudes towards their parents and authorities in their communities after completing their studies.

He observed, "Some of us, the SHS graduates, believe that once we finish school, we are on the same level as our parents, leaders, and pastors, leading us to disregard their guidance and advice. This mindset can hinder our progress."

He further stated that achieving success in life extends beyond academic achievements; it also requires humility towards those in authority.

He urged the students to accord respect to their parents and other institutions of authority, as this attitude is crucial for success in life.

Mr. Christian Anim Lawerh Esq., who facilitated the discussion regarding career paths, outlined the essential steps to achieving a successful career. He explained that students should recognize their unique talents and align them with their professional aspirations.

He stressed that selecting a career that corresponds with one’s abilities is crucial for excelling in the workplace and fostering a mindset conducive to personal growth.

Addressing the issue of student confidence, he encouraged the youth to remain resilient despite the numerous challenges that may obstruct their educational journeys, such as exam difficulties, financial limitations, and their family or community backgrounds.

"Many students have a clear career trajectory, yet a single failure in either the BECE or WASSCE can leave them at home. You have the opportunity to retake the exams and succeed by preparing thoroughly the next time," the Legal Practitioner asserted.

He urged students to view their family financial situations as a stepping stone towards achieving their career ambitions rather than a discouraging factor, clarifying that success is not solely for the affluent.

Mr. Christian Anim Lawerh Esq. also reminded students of the importance of uplifting their communities, advising them to practice humility at every stage of their lives to truly appreciate the value of education.

Several students and community members who participated in the seminar expressed their gratitude to the three alumni for motivating them towards a brighter future. They also requested more seminars until a significant transformation is achieved within the community.