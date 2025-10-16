NPA, Ghana Medical Trust Fund forge partnership to tackle rising diabetes cases

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Miss Obuobia Darko Opoku, has led a delegation on a working visit to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to explore a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening national healthcare interventions.

The team was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, and senior management of the Authority, where discussions focused on developing joint initiatives to support critical public health projects across the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Tameklo raised concern over the alarming surge in diabetes cases in Ghana, noting that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital alone had recorded more than 5,000 new cases in just eight months. He described the statistics as deeply troubling and a clear signal that urgent, coordinated action was needed to combat the growing health crisis.

He reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to supporting the Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s mission, disclosing that the Authority would identify a flagship project to back, subject to approval by its governing board.

“We are confident in what this collaboration can achieve,” Mr. Tameklo said. “Only a good man plants a tree whose shade he will never sit under. This is what the Ghana Medical Trust Fund represents — a legacy that will stand as an oak tree under which every Ghanaian will one day sit.”

He praised the Fund’s vision of promoting accessible and sustainable healthcare across the country, describing it as a bold and compassionate initiative that reflects true leadership and care for the people.

Miss Obuobia Darko Opoku expressed appreciation to the NPA for its openness to collaboration, noting that partnerships like this were vital to addressing chronic diseases and expanding the reach of essential healthcare services.

The visit forms part of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s broader engagement strategy to rally national institutions, corporate entities, and development partners in building a more resilient healthcare system and supporting preventive health programmes nationwide.