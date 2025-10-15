NDC Only Plays by the Rules When It Involves Removal of NPP-Appointed Judges

I just read the brief news report in which a Bawumia aide by the name of Ms. Akosua Manu was reported to have questioned the selective approach to the compliance of the laws of Ghana by the executive operatives of the John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that is, the Mahama 2.0 government, and could not agree more with the critic (See “Akosua Manu Questions Ablakwa’s Role in US Deportee Deal” Ghanaweb.com 9/18/25).

But, of course, unlike Nana Akosua Manu, I found the treasonable conduct of Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, to be perfectly in keeping with the long-established scofflaw protocol by the entire leadership panoply of the National Democratic Congress. You see, Dear Reader, the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse talk China and speak “Beijinese” and then go fishing in the Potomac River in Washington, DC.

Now, My Dear Sister Akosua Manu would not have had any problem at all in fully appreciating the Orwellian modus operandi of the Ablakwa Gang, if she had taken the time to either study or read up on the sort of unspeakably sordid relationship that the ragtag government of the National Democratic Congress-sponsored government of the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills had with the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, in particular the perennially sustained campaign of sexual harassment of Mrs. Wood by the Mahama-sponsored Montie Trio of Media Goons and, before the latter, the Atta-Mills-sponsored Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho-chaperoned systematic disparagement of Ghana’s first female and longest-serving Chief Justice, to such a globally embarrassing extent that there was even a time when President Mills addressed a Plenary Session of Parliament by reading a speech composed by Mr. Anyidoho, the Atta-Mills-appointed Presidential Communications Director, that did not even contain any salutatory reference to the President of the country’s entire Judicial Establishment.

Which was why it came as absolutely no surprise when a nonconsecutively reelected President Mahama’s first order of business at the Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee Presidential Palace, or Jubilee House, was to speedily engineer the dismissal, most recently, of the Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party-appointed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, a pure and almost exclusively ideologically and politically motivated vendetta that had absolutely nothing personal or directly to do with any forensically credibly established professional misconduct on the part of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo. And shortly prior to the latter judicial travesty, a royally and seismically defeated Candidate Mahama, in the wake of Ghana’s 2020 Presidential Election, would also wage a relentless campaign aimed at the prompt and the summary removal of an extant Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

In the Cause Célèbre Matter of Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Omane-Boamah v Obetsebi-Lamptey, in which a judicial panel presided over by then Chief Justice Wood ordered the immediate return of some illegally expropriated real-estate and landed properties belonging to the respondent, namely, the late Mr. Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, to the latter, the Atta-Mills-sponsored surrogates, namely, Messrs. Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Omane-Boamah, recently deceased, would flatly and adamantly refuse to promptly comply with the aforesaid Supreme Court of Ghana order. The royally defeated plaintiffs would eventually return the afore-referenced properties to the forensically established legitimate owner at a time of their own choosing. Here in the United States of America, Messrs. Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Omane-Boamah would have been promptly slapped with contempt of the Apex Court and a decent time in the slammer.

In the present instance in which the Mahama 2.0 Jubilee House blindsided Ghana’s Parliament in order to have the Trump Administration convert the much-touted Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana into a veritable “Shit-Hole” receptacle or a rough-and-ready cesspool of non-American-born deportees and other societally undesirables, mainly resident and undocumented “aliens” with criminal records, just like the equally treasonably irresponsible Mahama-brokered 2016 Gitmo-3 Guantanamo Bay-detained Saudi-born Yemeni terror suspects, in what at the time was widely described by the media as a payola-laced backdoor shenanigan, the law was casually deemed by the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-commandeered operatives of the National Democratic Congress to be practically synonymous with a donkey or an ass to be cavalierly ridden roughshod over and upon at will.

And, of course, the preceding has been the practice since the inception of the Rawlings-midwifed and the Adu-Boahen and the New Patriotic Party-boycotted Fourth Republic in 1993 or thereabouts. I have already written about the most recent decision by the Mahama government to criminally and egregiously compromise the much-touted “Sovereignty” of Fourth-Republican Ghana, so I do not intend to belabor matters here again, except to briefly opine the fact that a remarkable majority of Ghanaians perfectly knew what they were, once again, getting themselves into, when they curiously and scandalously decided to literally stand idly by, while “The Mosquito”-comanded leadership of the Great Eagle-Squat Umbrella Party eviscerated their hard-fought and won mandate during the watershed December 2024 General Election.

Then also, it absolutely does not make a whit of a difference what role Mr. Ablakwa, who has already inadvisably and jejunely conducted himself shabbily with some key operatives of the Trump Administration gets to perform. The young and diplomatically self-destructive man has already rendered himself and the country hopelessly vulnerable to be taken any seriously hereabouts in the United States of America, as well as in many of the most technologically advanced countries in the putatively civilized world.

The fact of the matter is that the insufferably loquacious and prematurely baldheaded young man is much too hotheaded and emotionally and psychologically vacuous to be effective in any ministerial portfolio that requires far more wisdom and critical-thinking skills than this inordinately ambitious and pathologically opportunistic career politician and grossly misguided and extremely ill-starred strategic fry is capable of handling, pretty much like his morally and intellectually featherweight boss.

From my own personal observation and my vantage overview from approximately seven-thousand miles offshore, a much better and more capable fit for Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs would be Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, presently, Ghana’s Minister for the Interior. Ablakwa could better serve as a Presidential Communications Director and/or Speechwriter. It was unmistakably obvious that it was Mr. Jato Tongu, the Car-Wash Bay (Ten-Thousand-Dollar Thief and Professional Fraudster) who wrote the politically schoolboyish screed that was President Mahama’s 80th Anniversary UNGA Speech.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]