Abandoned Akrofu-Sokode bridge project leaves residents stranded, plead for urgent fix

A collapsed bridge on the Akrofu-Sokode road in the Ho Municipality has left residents of Akrofu and Sokode Gbogame communities in severe distress.

The bridge, which serves as a crucial link for traders, farmers, and school children, caved in weeks ago, cutting off regular movement and disrupting livelihoods.

Following the collapse, the Ho Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Roads, began emergency works to construct a new culvert with a three-month completion timeline. However, the project has since been abandoned, leaving only one culvert partially completed. The site now poses a major safety hazard, as a makeshift wooden footbridge built across the unfinished culvert is on the verge of collapsing.

Commuters from both Akrofu and Sokode Gbogame say the incomplete bridge has made travel extremely dangerous, especially for motor riders and pedestrians. Many residents have resorted to using an alternative route through Hoviefe, which has deteriorated rapidly under the weight of tipper trucks. The poor condition of the route has forced some commuters to walk long distances before getting transport to Ho, with fares reportedly rising due to the state of the roads.

Some residents who spoke to this publication described the situation as “unbearable” and “life-threatening.” A farmer lamented that the three-month project duration had long passed, yet the contractor had left the site after completing only one of the two culverts. Another motorcyclist warned that if work did not resume soon, residents of Gbogame would be completely cut off.

When the site was visited over the weekend, only a backhoe belonging to Bumecom Construction Limited, the contractor in charge, was seen parked there, raising fears that work had stalled indefinitely. However, by Tuesday, residents reported that a few laborers had returned to the site and were casting concrete on the second bridge. They expressed cautious optimism but appealed for the temporary wooden walkway to be reinforced while they awaited full completion of the project.

Efforts to reach the Urban Roads Engineer for comment were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the Assembly member for Akrofu Electoral Area, Hon. Forgive Segbedeku, confirmed that he had spoken with the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Stephen Adom, and the Urban Roads Engineer, Ing. Sylvester Kugbadzor, who assured him that the bridge would be fixed soon.

Hon. Segbedeku added that the alternative route through Klefe, which residents hoped could serve as a backup, had also become impassable after several culverts collapsed due to heavy traffic from tipper trucks and refuse collection vehicles.

Residents are calling on the government to intervene urgently to ensure the completion of the project and restore safe access between Akrofu and Sokode Gbogame.