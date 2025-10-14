ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Democracy Hub drags government to Supreme Court over ‘unconstitutional’ US deportee arrangement

Headlines Lead Convener of Democracy Hub Oliver Barker Vormawor
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Lead Convener of Democracy Hub Oliver Barker Vormawor

Pressure group Democracy Hub has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging what it describes as a secret and unconstitutional deportation arrangement between Ghana and the United States government.

The group argues that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which allows Ghana to receive and detain third-country West African nationals deported from the US, was never ratified by Parliament as required by Article 75(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

In the action filed on Monday, October 13, against the Attorney General and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Democracy Hub said the agreement undermines the country's sovereignty and violates international human rights standards.

The writ, filed by lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor of Merton & Everett LLP, revealed that at least 42 individuals have already been brought into Ghana in three batches; on September 6, September 19, and October 13, 2025.

They were reportedly received under armed escort and detained at the Bundase Military Training Camp under what the group described as “inhumane conditions.”

Democracy Hub contends that the arrangement violates the Constitution and several international treaties to which Ghana is a signatory, including the Refugee Convention and the Convention Against Torture, which prohibit the transfer of persons to places where they face persecution or harm, a principle known as non-refoulement.

The group is seeking 28 reliefs, including a declaration that the MoU is unconstitutional, null, and void; an injunction to halt further deportations under the deal; and an order restraining the government from detaining civilians in military facilities.

The Supreme Court has set Wednesday, October 22, for hearing of an interlocutory injunction to suspend implementation of the agreement.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams I've never said ‘I’ll be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups’ — Sports Mi...

31 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Mahama has fixed almost all the problems inherited since assuming office — Ablak...

32 minutes ago

Andry Rajoelina became the youngest leader in Africa when he took power in 2009. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar's president, from coup to impeachment

1 hour ago

Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangement on October 22 Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangeme...

1 hour ago

Lead Convener of Democracy Hub Oliver Barker Vormawor Democracy Hub drags government to Supreme Court over ‘unconstitutional’ US depor...

1 hour ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Gov’t’s failure to extend clearance caused nurses’ salary delays — Minority MPs

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Mahama is working; results will come in due time — Asiedu Nketiah tells Ghanaian...

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will deliver on promise to recover stolen funds — Asiedu Nketiah

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Ghana losing industrial potential due to neglect of Nkrumah’s craftsmanship educ...

4 hours ago

Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nurses Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line