Gyakye Quayson supports 2,000 BECE graduates in Assin North

The Member of Parliament for Assin North and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, has provided crucial support to 2,000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates in his constituency as they prepare to enter Senior High School (SHS).

The MP donated essential items, including mattresses and chop boxes, to reduce the financial strain on parents and students. As part of his effort to promote academic excellence, he also awarded scholarships to five of the district’s top-performing students.

Hon. Quayson went further by pledging a full scholarship for Grace Abekah, ensuring her education is funded through to the university level.

He also presented special packages to the five best students — Larryson Robert Dareen, Kwakye Stephanie Kwasor, Siaw Francis Oko, Abekah Grace, and Anu Mary Dede — in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Speaking at the event, the MP underscored the importance of education to national development and reaffirmed his dedication to empowering young people through quality education and equal opportunities.

The District Chief Executive for Assin North, Hon. Sylvester Amakye Nyarkoh, commended Hon. Quayson for his collaborative spirit and commitment to improving the lives of constituents. He cited ongoing projects jointly undertaken by the MP and the assembly, including the construction of school blocks, CHPS compounds, and water facilities.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the MP, promising to work hard and make good use of the opportunity to achieve their goals.