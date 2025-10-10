Ghana Leads West Africa in travel and tourism growth — Mr. Yann Gilbert

Ghana’s travel and tourism sector is outpacing much of West Africa in growth and recovery, according to Mr. Yann Gilbert, Regional Managing Director for Amadeus Central and West Africa.

Mr Gilbert praised the country’s strong market performance and rising competitiveness during an interview at the recent ASKY Airlines and Amadeus travel and tourism stakeholders’ forum held in Accra.

Mr. Gilbert commended Ghana for its robust post-pandemic rebound and growing share of regional travel bookings, describing the country as a “bright spot” in the West African aviation and travel ecosystem.

“Ghana is doing extremely well in terms of performance and growth versus last year,” he said. “This is a bit different from the trend we see in West Africa. Ghana is doing much better than what it used to be, and Amadeus is benefiting from it because we are still getting market share in Ghana. It means we are doing things right.”

The ASKY–Amadeus Stakeholders Forum brought together more than 150 travel agencies from Ghana and neighbouring countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. The event provided a platform for travel professionals to explore new tools and exchange ideas on how to improve service delivery in Africa’s fast-changing aviation landscape.

Mr. Gilbert highlighted the company’s focus on introducing New Distribution Capability, a new IATA-backed technology that enhances how airlines and travel agents sell tickets and services.

“NDC is already very popular in Europe, and we are now bringing it to Africa,” he explained. “Amadeus is the biggest global aggregator for NDC, and we want to push this technology because it allows travel agencies to sell cheaper fares and offer better visibility on available products.”

He added that Amadeus, as a leading global travel technology provider, remains committed to supporting Ghana’s aviation and tourism ecosystem by providing digital tools that enhance efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

“Amadeus is here to support travel agencies and airlines in Ghana through technology and innovation. Our goal is to make the travel experience smoother and more affordable for everyone,” Mr. Gilbert emphasized.

The ASKY–Amadeus forum also featured discussions on emerging trends in travel technology, customer engagement, and sustainable tourism, underscoring Ghana’s growing role as a regional hub for aviation and travel innovation.