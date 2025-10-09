Abronye DC: Worst Nightmare of Hopelessly Corrupt Mahama Regime? - Part 2

It appears to Yours Truly that the crux of the problem vis-a-vis the most recent arrest of Mr. Kwame Baffoe - aka Abronye DC - the Bono Regional Chairman of the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has almost exclusively to do with the ragtag and hopelessly porous internal security apparatus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The critically thinking reader of the news story captioned “From Two Companies to Fifteen Houses Allegations: Abronye DC Details Ordeal with the Police During Arrest” (Ghanaweb.com 9/23/25), gets at least this much from even a casual reading of the aforereferenced news report.

From the foregoing article, we are informed that when he was recently arrested by personnel from the Ghana Police Service (GPS), on the orders of the Inspector-General of the GPS, Mr. Tetteh Yohonu, the arresting officers allegedly demanded that the subject of arrest immediately hand over all his mobile phones - we are not, however, informed about the number of cellphones that Abronye DC had on him - so that the arresting officers could promptly track down suspected NDC moles in Mr. Mahama’s inner presidential circle who had been apparently feeding the NPP’s regional party chief politically unflattering information about some key operatives at Jubilee House and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia’s Kokomlemle National Party Headquarters.

Now, what the foregoing points to is the unimpeachable credibility or the forensically kosher information that the “Anti-Fraud District Commissioner” has been feeding the general public on his Ohia-TV program or show. Which is why rather than first and foremost demand that he prove the authenticity of the contents and the details of whatever servings of juicy and/or salacious information the arrestee had already pumped into the public domain, the officers first and foremost demanded that their target of harassment and systematic persecution reveal the sources of his exposés on rank official corruption among the top leadership of the Mahama 2.0 regime.

Which right away, ought to inform Abronye’s audience and, indeed, the overwhelming majority of civically responsible Ghanaian citizens about just why the National Information Officer (NIO) of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, formerly called the National Propaganda Officer (NPO) of the latter party, on the very post-election night of December 7, 2024 General Election, commanded battalions of party thugs to literally besiege Ballot-Collation Centers all over the country, in order to ensure that no post-election ballot boxes would arrive at the various collation centers intact for the final count or tabulation of who the real winner of the Presidential Election was.

And by the way, we have not even begun discussing the scores of Election Returning Officers (ROs), Polling Station Monitors (PSMs) and Election Volunteer Workers (VWs) and Seasonal Hires (Temps) who were either mistreated or savagely assaulted by the Sammy Gyamfi and the “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-recruited party goons and thugs, the so-called Footsoldiers. You see, there are two feloniously criminal aspects and dimensions to the ballot-snatching and rigging of the 2024 General Election by the John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama-led institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress which ought to have attracted the sedulous attention and the actionable prosecutorial efforts of both the leaderships of the Jean Adukwei Mensa-Headed Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC) and the country’s Judicial Establishment, until very recently headed by the Akufo-Addo-appointed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo.

In other words, were Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana the kind of robust and functionally unimpeachable and politically progressive institutional establishment for which the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian citizenry fiercely fought, not only would the ultimate story of Ghana’s 2024 General Election be very different, the story and the destiny of the State-Capturing and Nation-Wrecking Thugs who rendered the entire electoral process an international and, to be certain, a global laughing stock and a veritable charade would be equally and unarguably very different, and positively so, as well.

Now, with the effective edentation and the practical nullification of the country’s Judicial Establishment via the historically unprecedented removal of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, Ghana has for all practical intents and purposes become even far worse than the proverbial Banana Republic. To tell the Dear Reader the unvarnished truth, Ghana is presently in a Darwinian State of a “Faux-Constitutional Dictatorship” headed by a military-fatigues-addicted President who has never won any internationally affirmed credible election.

Under such totalitarian circumstances, it is only the firebrand and the politically fearless and irrepressible likes of Mr. Kwame “Abronye DC” Baffoe who stand between the complete breakdown of Ghanaian democracy and the sort of Reign-of-Terror Junta Dictatorhip of the kind once led by the late former President President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, that is, the veritable juggernaut of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), from whose bestial belly and bloody cauldron Messrs. Mahama and “The Mosquito Brigade Commandant” were incubated and hatched.

And it is for the foregoing reasons why Mr. Kwame Baffoe ought to be staunchly and unreservedly backed by those of us who would rather be literally executed by firing squad than be returned to the politically barbaric and jurist-decapitating junta of the so-called Provisional National Defense Council. Twoo-Boooiii!!!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]