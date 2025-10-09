Group urges former CDS to reject "demeaning" Deputy High Commissioner role to Canada

Thomas Oppong Peprah, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

A group calling itself the Friends of Oppong Peprah has issued a strong protest against the government’s reported decision to appoint General (Rtd.) Thomas Oppong Peprah, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), as Deputy High Commissioner to Canada.

In a statement dated October 8, 2025, the group described the appointment as “deeply inappropriate, demeaning, and inconsistent with the high esteem traditionally accorded to former Chiefs of Defence Staff.”

While recognising the government’s authority to make diplomatic appointments, the group argued that the move marks a break from long-standing practice, noting that past Chiefs of Defence Staff were all assigned substantive ambassadorial positions after retirement.

“To appoint Major General Oppong Peprah as a Deputy rather than a substantive High Commissioner is not only a departure from precedent but also a profound act of disrespect to the institution of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the statement said.

The group maintained that the appointment is a “personal embarrassment” to General Oppong Peprah, who, according to them, served the country with “unparalleled discipline, loyalty, and honour.” They warned that such a decision could send a demoralising message to officers still serving in the military about how the state values dedicated service.

The Friends of Oppong Peprah urged the retired general to decline the appointment “in the interest of preserving the dignity of the Ghana Armed Forces and the integrity of his illustrious career.”

In a rare gesture of solidarity, the group also pledged to support the retired general financially if concerns about post-retirement welfare influence his decision.

“We stand fully prepared to mobilise the necessary resources to support him in retirement — so that he may retire in honour,” the group affirmed.