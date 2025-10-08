ModernGhana logo
Final funeral rites of Daddy Lumba set for December 6 

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
WED, 08 OCT 2025

Legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, is set to be buried on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi would host the final funeral rites of the iconic musician who died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, following a brief illness.

The announcement was made on Accra-based DL FM by the Funeral Committee, who have been set aside to facilitate the burial of the legendary Ghanaian musician.

They also announced that they would have a cocktail night later, on December 6, 2025, to commemorate Daddy Lumba, with a star-studded artist lineup set to perform at the event.

Born on September 29, 1964, Daddy Lumba is considered a Highlife Hall of Famer, with many music fans touting him as the greatest Ghanaian musician of all time.

Daddy Lumba began his musical career in the 1980s, when he released his debut album, “Yeeye Aka Akwantuo”, in collaboration with Nana Acheampong, with whom he was known as the Lumba Brothers.

He has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music industry, inspiring many musicians.

Daddy Lumba had 33 albums to his credit and won numerous awards, both local and international. 

GNA 

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

