ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CREP Commends Hon. Edem Agbana for Outstanding Commitment to Education in Ketu North

Feature Article CREP Commends Hon. Edem Agbana for Outstanding Commitment to Education in Ketu North
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

The Center for Research and Education Policy (CREP) has lauded Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, for his exceptional dedication to improving education in the constituency through innovative initiatives and unwavering support for teachers and students alike.

In fulfillment of his promise to institute an awards scheme to recognize and celebrate the tireless efforts of educators, Hon. Agbana successfully organized a colourful and well-attended Teachers’ Awards Ceremony that brought together over 500 teachers, chiefs, and other key stakeholders. The event was chaired by Togbiga Dzoku V, President of the Dzodze Traditional Council, and attended by several revered traditional leaders.

Eleven outstanding teachers were honoured for their remarkable contributions to educational development across Ketu North. Their dedication, innovation, and passion for nurturing the next generation were applauded as the true embodiment of the constituency’s educational vivision.

Hon. Agbana’s commitment to enhancing education was further demonstrated through his donation of five motorbikes to the School Improvement Support Officers (SISOs) to facilitate effective supervision and promote improved school performance. The gesture was widely commended as a practical step toward strengthening the educational monitoring system.

The event also featured the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Martin Amenaki, whose presence underscored the unity of purpose in advancing education in Ketu North.

Adding more inspiration to the day’s celebration, the special guest, Mr. Bismark Tay, a licensed NTC service provider, delivered a thought-provoking presentation, while Mrs. Leticia Akabatou, the proud 2nd Runner-Up at the National Teacher Prize, was honoured for bringing glory to the constituency.

In addition to these remarkable achievements, Hon. Agbana announced a 100% scholarship package for BECE candidates who scored between aggregates 6 and 11, aimed at motivating students to study harder and excel academically. This bold educational intervention reaffirms his vision of building a constituency where hard work, merit, and excellence are rewarded.

Hon. Agbana’s initiatives have reignited hope and pride in Ketu North’s education sector, setting a new benchmark for leadership and social responsibility. His consistent efforts demonstrate a deep understanding that education is not just the key to personal growth but the foundation for community and national development.

The Center for Research and Education Policy (CREP) commends Hon. Edem Agbana for his visionary leadership, transformative initiatives, and unyielding commitment to empowering teachers and students. His actions exemplify what it truly means to serve with purpose, passion, and integrity.

#BuiltToLast
#TheKetuNorthProject
#CREP

Mileba Godwin Kwame
Mileba Godwin Kwame, © 2025

Educational Psychologist | Educational Consultant | Youth Activist | Public Service Leadership and Governance| Science and Mathematics Tutor| Research Analyst| Law Enthusiast. More As an experienced Educational Psychologist, He is passionate about fostering learning environments that support the cognitive, social, and emotional development of students. With a strong background in psychology and education, he specialize in assessing learning difficulties, designing effective intervention strategies, and collaborating with educators and parents to enhance student outcomes.

He holds a degree and a Master's degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. Additionally, He earned a diploma in Psychology and Foundations of Education from the same university. Beyond his formal psychology training, he has a certificate in Public Service Leadership and Governance from Presbyterian University, Ghana, which has enhanced his ability to lead and implement effective educational policies.

In addition to his role as an educational psychologist, he teaches science and mathematics at both senior and junior high levels. This dual role provides him with a unique perspective on student learning and classroom dynamics, allowing him to apply psychological principles directly to my teaching practice.

Throughout his career, he has worked in diverse educational settings, including public schools, private institutions, and specialized learning centers. His expertise encompasses:

- Conducting comprehensive psychological assessments to identify learning difficulties and developmental challenges.
- Developing and implementing individualized education plans (IEPs) tailored to each student's unique needs.
- Utilizing evidence-based intervention strategies to support students' academic and behavioral growth.
- Collaborating with educators, parents, and multidisciplinary teams to create inclusive learning environments.
- Providing professional development and training for teachers to enhance their instructional practices and classroom management skills.
- Leading workshops and seminars on topics such as child development, learning disabilities, and effective teaching strategies.

His teaching experience in science and mathematics has equipped him with the skills to engage students in hands-on learning and foster a deep understanding of complex concepts. He believes in creating a stimulating and supportive classroom environment where students feel valued and motivated to succeed.


📧 Connect with him:
Ready to explore how he can contribute to your educational initiatives? Feel free to reach out to him at [email protected]. Let's collaborate to empower the next generation of learners!Column: Mileba Godwin Kwame

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (59)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

NSA Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh 2025/2026 national service begins November 3 — Director-General

5 hours ago

A file photo of National Service personnel 2025/2026 national service registration begins October 8 to October 15 — Directo...

6 hours ago

Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Region Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Reg...

6 hours ago

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, a Supreme Court Judge Supreme Court Justice calls for legal education overhaul to safeguard Ghana's de...

6 hours ago

Scrap dealer arrested for stealing items at SIC yard, claims he went to fetch firewood Scrap dealer arrested for stealing items at SIC yard, claims he went to fetch fi...

8 hours ago

GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold deal in Accra GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold dea...

8 hours ago

Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over...

9 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Court grants Wontumi GHC15million bail, banned from traveling over Akonta Mining...

9 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey 2024 election defeat has disorganised structures NPP built over the years — Larr...

9 hours ago

President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University Games triumph President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line