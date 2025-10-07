CREP Commends Hon. Edem Agbana for Outstanding Commitment to Education in Ketu North

The Center for Research and Education Policy (CREP) has lauded Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, for his exceptional dedication to improving education in the constituency through innovative initiatives and unwavering support for teachers and students alike.

In fulfillment of his promise to institute an awards scheme to recognize and celebrate the tireless efforts of educators, Hon. Agbana successfully organized a colourful and well-attended Teachers’ Awards Ceremony that brought together over 500 teachers, chiefs, and other key stakeholders. The event was chaired by Togbiga Dzoku V, President of the Dzodze Traditional Council, and attended by several revered traditional leaders.

Eleven outstanding teachers were honoured for their remarkable contributions to educational development across Ketu North. Their dedication, innovation, and passion for nurturing the next generation were applauded as the true embodiment of the constituency’s educational vivision.

Hon. Agbana’s commitment to enhancing education was further demonstrated through his donation of five motorbikes to the School Improvement Support Officers (SISOs) to facilitate effective supervision and promote improved school performance. The gesture was widely commended as a practical step toward strengthening the educational monitoring system.

The event also featured the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Martin Amenaki, whose presence underscored the unity of purpose in advancing education in Ketu North.

Adding more inspiration to the day’s celebration, the special guest, Mr. Bismark Tay, a licensed NTC service provider, delivered a thought-provoking presentation, while Mrs. Leticia Akabatou, the proud 2nd Runner-Up at the National Teacher Prize, was honoured for bringing glory to the constituency.

In addition to these remarkable achievements, Hon. Agbana announced a 100% scholarship package for BECE candidates who scored between aggregates 6 and 11, aimed at motivating students to study harder and excel academically. This bold educational intervention reaffirms his vision of building a constituency where hard work, merit, and excellence are rewarded.

Hon. Agbana’s initiatives have reignited hope and pride in Ketu North’s education sector, setting a new benchmark for leadership and social responsibility. His consistent efforts demonstrate a deep understanding that education is not just the key to personal growth but the foundation for community and national development.

The Center for Research and Education Policy (CREP) commends Hon. Edem Agbana for his visionary leadership, transformative initiatives, and unyielding commitment to empowering teachers and students. His actions exemplify what it truly means to serve with purpose, passion, and integrity.

#BuiltToLast

#TheKetuNorthProject

#CREP