2025/2026 national service begins November 3 — Director-General

Headlines NSA Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh
TUE, 07 OCT 2025
NSA Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh

The Ghana National Service Authority (GNSA) has announced that the 2025/2026 national service will officially commence on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Ahead of the deployment, registration for all prospective service personnel will begin on Wednesday, October 8, and end on Wednesday, October 15.

The one-week exercise will be conducted exclusively online through the Authority’s new website, gnsa.gov.gh.

Addressing the media at the Authority’s head office in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, the Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh, cautioned prospective applicants to beware of fake websites created to mimic the official portal and defraud unsuspecting users.

“The official starting date for service is Monday, November 3, 2025, so we expect everybody, every potential personnel, who have undergone registration and all that is needed or required from you and is eligible for posting to be at post on that day,” she said.

The new registration follows the suspension of the initial one in June after President John Dramani Mahama directed a technical and forensic audit into the old Central Service Management Platform (CSMP).

The audit revealed several irregularities, prompting the design and rollout of a new, more secure digital system to enhance transparency, accountability, and real-time verification.

About 12,000 prospective personnel had registered on the old platform, but the Authority said those records have been nullified due to the anomalies discovered.

Affected applicants will have their monies refunded and are required to re-register on the new portal.

Madam Dela Seddoh assured that the new platform has been built with enhanced security measures to resist attacks and prevent manipulation by dishonest agents.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

