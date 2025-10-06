ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bitcoin Sets a New All-Time High Amidst Market Rally

  Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Sets a New All-Time High Amidst Market Rally
MON, 06 OCT 2025

Bitcoin soared above $125,000, approaching a new all-time high amid economic uncertainty and political tensions in Washington.

The cryptocurrency rose over 13% this week, rebounding from around $109,000 at September's end to $125,870, fueled by expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts and concerns about the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

Analysts, including Geoffrey Kendrick of Standard Chartered, attribute Bitcoin’s rally to its perceived safe-haven status and suggest it could reach $135,000 soon or even $200,000 by year-end if current trends persist. October’s upward momentum aligns with Bitcoin’s historical “Uptober” pattern, and institutional inflows into spot ETFs highlight increased professional interest.

Gold also hit new highs, climbing to $3,944.81 per ounce as central bank purchases and dollar weakness supported gains. Both UBS and Commerzbank have raised their gold forecasts, citing ongoing geopolitical risk. Meanwhile, the yen fell after Japan’s election, pushing the dollar above 145 yen and adding currency market volatility.

With risk assets and traditional havens both surging, investors are bracing for extended policy uncertainty and dollar weakness. Sustained momentum will depend on fiscal resolutions in Washington and upcoming Fed decisions. At last report, Bitcoin was up over 80% year-to-date at $124,585.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

President Mahama to honour Xi Jinpings invitation to China President Mahama to honour Xi Jinping's invitation to China

25 minutes ago

President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amusement Parkat Afienya President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amuseme...

25 minutes ago

My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor

58 minutes ago

NPP MP petitions Speaker over embarrassing withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa NPP MP petitions Speaker over 'embarrassing' withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegatio...

58 minutes ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We won’t attend PURC’s stakeholder engagement aimed at discussing utility tariff...

3 hours ago

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee in Parliament Mahama’s meeting with CSOs a publicity stunt to cover his failed galamsey fight ...

3 hours ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We’ll fight any attempt to slap Ghanaians with increased utility tariffs — NPP

3 hours ago

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame Jakpa is just aggrieved that I refused to discontinue his case in ambulance tria...

3 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining

3 hours ago

Kennedy Nyarko Osei NPP Minority refutes claims Kumasi inner ring road project is NDC initiative

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line