Bitcoin Sets a New All-Time High Amidst Market Rally

Bitcoin soared above $125,000, approaching a new all-time high amid economic uncertainty and political tensions in Washington.

The cryptocurrency rose over 13% this week, rebounding from around $109,000 at September's end to $125,870, fueled by expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts and concerns about the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

Analysts, including Geoffrey Kendrick of Standard Chartered, attribute Bitcoin’s rally to its perceived safe-haven status and suggest it could reach $135,000 soon or even $200,000 by year-end if current trends persist. October’s upward momentum aligns with Bitcoin’s historical “Uptober” pattern, and institutional inflows into spot ETFs highlight increased professional interest.

Gold also hit new highs, climbing to $3,944.81 per ounce as central bank purchases and dollar weakness supported gains. Both UBS and Commerzbank have raised their gold forecasts, citing ongoing geopolitical risk. Meanwhile, the yen fell after Japan’s election, pushing the dollar above 145 yen and adding currency market volatility.

With risk assets and traditional havens both surging, investors are bracing for extended policy uncertainty and dollar weakness. Sustained momentum will depend on fiscal resolutions in Washington and upcoming Fed decisions. At last report, Bitcoin was up over 80% year-to-date at $124,585.