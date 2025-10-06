ModernGhana logo
Viral Marketing Is Not a Strategy; It’s a Side Effect of Real Connection

MON, 06 OCT 2025

Going viral is now the goal in the fast-paced world of digital marketing.

The campaign that goes viral across platforms, garners millions of views, and makes news overnight is what every marketer aspires to.

The fact that most people don't discuss, however, is that viral marketing is a byproduct of something much more potent: authentic connection.

The Virality Myth as a Marketing Objective: Many marketers pursue virality by adding a popular sound, incorporating a touch of humor, and hoping for the algorithm to favor their post. However, this kind of thinking frequently produces flimsy content that disappears as soon as it gains traction. It is not possible to create virality in my opinion, but I also believe it can be engineered based on your target audience, the platforms they use, and the time period. Using virality as a primary marketing strategy is unpredictable and unsustainable in the long run. Human emotion, on the other hand, and how individuals relate to narratives, ideals, and messages that either confirm or contradict their beliefs is predictable. That's the start of true marketing.

The True Force Behind Viral Moments: Every genuinely viral campaign has one thing in common: they made people feel something real. Virality developed organically when connection arrived first. Instead of only observing, the audience participated, related, and believed. The crucial ingredient that most marketers overlook is the importance of genuine connection.

Why Your Brand May Be Affected by Pursuing Virality

When you prioritize virality over connection, you risk generating noise instead of building trust.

This is what frequently occurs:
1. Long-term forgetfulness, short-term fame: Although you might attract attention for a week, people will swiftly move on if you lack emotional depth.

2. A misaligned perception of the brand: While a current meme may garner likes, does it align with your brand's values?

3. Exhaust your creative team. Continually attempting to "hack" algorithms destroys authenticity and creativity, which are the key components of effective marketing. A brand that is associated with connection endures longer than one that is associated with trends.

Creating Genuine Relationships in Your Marketing. The key tactic is to focus on connection, considering that virality is a secondary effect.

Here's how to construct it:
1. Narrate Tales That Insightfully Represent Actual Human Experiences: Individuals communicate how it makes them feel rather than content. Present your audience with genuine hardships, triumphs, and principles. Don't simply be ambitious; be relatable. Involve, Don't Just Broadcast.

2. When your audience becomes a co-creator, you have achieved virality. Answer audience queries sincerely and create content that fosters dialogue instead of merely seeking attention.

3. Remain True to Your Brand's Mission: Loyalty organically grows when your content is in line with your mission. Audiences trust brands that stand for something more than those that follow every fad.

4. Use Data to Strengthen Bonds: Analyze data to determine what resonates rather than chasing likes. Determine the feelings or subjects that your community is most interested in, then work from there.

5. Put Impact Before Impressions: Count the number of people who really did anything with your post, not just the number of people who saw it. A small, active community will always do better than a big, uninterested one. Could you please explain what the new marketing is?

The New Marketing Success Definition
These days, the deep resonance of your message with your target audience determines success, not the number of viewers. The most powerful brands create tribes (communities) rather than following trends. They create content that aligns with their audience's reality, so sharing it is easy. Virality ceases to be a fortunate coincidence and instead becomes an organic byproduct of genuine connection when you infuse your message with trust and honesty.

Next, ask yourself the following questions when developing a "viral campaign" idea:

- What do we want people to feel, not just share?

- Does this material reflect our brand identity?

- If this didn't go viral, would our audience still interact with it?

If the response is yes, you are already moving in the right direction. This is because the true measure of marketing success is the depth of connection, not the quantity of views. And when that connection is genuine, virality is only the side effect and not the objective. Always note that viral marketing is a byproduct of genuine connections, not a strategy.

Samuel Kwabena Ansong
Samuel Kwabena Ansong, © 2025

Samuel Kwabena Ansong is a multifaceted digital marketing professional with expertise in social media management, graphic design, photography, videography, and digital advertising. Currently pursuing an MPhil in Digital Marketing at Ghana Communication Technology University, his career includes nota. More Samuel Kwabena Ansong is a Digital marketer, Social Media Manager, Graphic designer, Photographer and videographer, and an expert in online digital media buying (Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, Twitter Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Google Ads )

He continuously learns new skills and engages in mentoring programs to hone his talents. He has professional experience working for companies like Media General (TV3), where he oversaw Connect FM's social media presence in Takoradi. He has also worked as a social media manager and, as a result of his diligence, was elevated to the head of the marketing department for TIAST Group West Africa. As their digital marketer, he has also worked for Stellar Logistics and The Tax Guys-UK.

He presently works as Marketing Manager for the HR Certification Centre. He also worked as Digital Marketing and Communications Officer at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana. He also worked as the digital marketing manager with GLICO Holdings, which includes GLICO Life, GLICO General, GLICO Healthcare, GLICO Pensions, GLICO Capital, and GLICO Properties.

Samuel is a Takoradi Technical University alumnus. He works as a freelance event photographer, and his most recent event capture as a volunteer was for @ux/uigh and @DexGhana.

He enjoys playing music. He received the Ipreach Tertiary Awards' 2019 Music Director of the Year award, and as a result of his accomplishments, the Assemblies of God recommended him for the position of Western Regional Music Director until his job took him to Accra.

He is currently the keyboardist and music director for the church of Pentecost - Nungua Bethel Worship Center. Samuel loves to have a YouTube channel that provides lovers of gospel music lovers with lyrical content.
Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/@lyrics_gh

Samuel has the following beliefs: Teamwork is essential since nothing can be accomplished alone. He has faith in his group and strives to uplift everyone around him. Being a leader, he enjoys inspiring others to step beyond their comfort zones.

Below are his social media platforms;
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kwabena_smiles/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ansongsammy/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ansongsammyjnr
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf1hcMbpyxBKno56_jHYm9A
Column: Samuel Kwabena Ansong

