Madagascar Protests -Youth Anger: A Downplayed African Crisis

Africa is in the grip of a crisis, downplayed at most or conviniently ignored at times - the crisis of Youth Anger. African youth are angry at authority, at their governments and their leadership, whom they blame for their difficulties and challenges. This youth anger is responsible for a lot of violent protest; a common but worrying trend or phenomenon in contemporary Africa. A number of African countries have experienced such youth led protest movements.For example, protests in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Mozambique, Togo, Angola and currently in Morocco and Madagascar.

MADGASCAR STORY

Familiar African Story

Like many Sub-Sahara African countries, the story of Madagascar is almost plucked out from the same script as of other Sub- Sahara Africn countries. In spite of Madagascar's significant mineral wealth, biodiversity and agricultural land, the Indian Ocean island nation is among the poorest countries in the entire world. It is estimated that between Madagascar's independence in 1960 and 2020, income per capita has fallen 45% in real terms, according to the World Bank (WB). The (WB) puts blame of the poor economic performance on tight control of the institutions (lack of democratic institutions ) and resources by an unaccountable elite (state capture & corruption ), and a lack of competition and transparency.

Life for the ordinary citizens in Madagascar

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world, with 75% of people living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Only about one-third of Madagascar's 32 million people have access to electricity, according to the International Monetary Fund. One demonstrator told AFP that:

"living conditions of the Malagasy people are deteriorating and getting worse every day"

And this is not only limited to Madagascar, but a lot of African citizens in Sub- Sahara Africa are going through the same ordeal, sharing the same experiences and having the exact same sentiments.

One protestor when interviewed by AFP as to why she had joined protestors in the streets of Antananarivo had this to say,

"I joined the protests because enough is enough. We've lost our most basic rights, corruption is everywhere, injustice is everywhere, public services are collapsing,"



"I joined the protests because enough is enough. We've lost our most basic rights, corruption is everywhere, injustice is everywhere, public services are collapsing...In my house for instance we haven't had running water for six years, and yet we're still paying the bills ."

Violent Protest Over Power & Water Cuts in Antananarivo

The largest Indian Ocean island of an estimated 32 million people is gripped by serious protests starting in Madagascar capital city Antananarivo and spreading to other eight cities of Madagascar.It all started as a demonstration against frequent power outages and water shortages near the University of Antananarivo.

The protest were led largely led by young people dissatisfied and angry with perceived declining living conditions in Madagascar capital, Antananarivo.At the heart of the anger is the severe power and water shortages especially in the capital,Antananarivo. President of Madagascar and current Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) chairman in a televised broadcast said,

"I understand the anger , the sadness and the difficulties caused by power cuts and water supply problems_ ..... _I heard the call, I felt the suffering , I understood the impact on daily life"

On the 25th of September 2025, a crowd gathered at Antananarivo university carrying with them placards, singing the national anthem. The plan was to March into Antananarivo city centre.This was not to be.Police fired teargas, it is said rubber bullets were used in an attempt to disperse the crowd. From then, it has been protests across Madagascar. Looting has been experienced at banks, at appliance shops, at supermarkets especially so, in the capital, Antananarivo. It is reported that homes belonging to politicians have also been attacked. A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed.

Human Toll

According to United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights 22 have been reported dead, killed by security forces and quite a number injured. However, Madagascar Foreign Affairs dismiss such a figure pointing out that the number of the purported dead is based on "rumours & misinformation".

Security Forces Brutality

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volke Turk had this to say;

"I am shocked and saddened by the killings and injuries in the protests over water and power cuts in Madagascar,I urge authorities to ensure respect for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, consistent with their obligations under international human rights law"

Reports of police using excessive force, lobbing teargas, beating & arresting protesters have been reported. It is said in some areas live ammunition was used.The Civil Society Platform for Children (PFSCE) police was indiscriminately using tear gas near schools during demonstrations in Antananarivo, thereby exposing young people to serious health & psychological dangers. Protests in Madagascar have followed the same trend,disproportionate use of force as seen in other African countries like Angola,Togo, Kenya etc.

Ready To Listen But Not To Step Down

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina on Friday 3rd of October, 2025 indicated that he was ready to listen to find solutions to problems facing the poor island nation, but ignored calls for his resignation by a nationwide youth-led protest movement.Earlier on, Monday 29 September, 2025, the Malagasy president dissolved his entire government in an attempt to quell public anger (demanding President Rajoelina to step down).Dissolving the entire government has done little to address grievances that initially erupted in the capital on 25 September 2025 over worsening water shortages and power outages. And it seems the President has ignored calls for his resignation, condemning what he perceives to be a coup plot driven by rivals.

"No one benefits from the destruction of the nation. I am here, I stand here ready to listen, ready to extend a helping hand and … to bring solutions to Madagascar,”

President Rajoelina of Madagascar said.

"what I want to tell you is that some people want to destroy our country ,”

Rajoelina said, without naming those he alleged were behind the move.

However, the movement leading the protest has rejected President Rajoelina speech as nothing short of senseless"and the movement promised to take “all necessary measures” if the president did not “respond favourably” (by stepping down) within 24 hours of its demands.

Meanwhile Madagascar Foreign Minister Rasata Rafaravavitafika said the country faced

“a massive cyberattack”

and a

“targeted digital manipulation campaign launched from another country ”

The foreign minister went on to say,

“According to analyses by our specialised units, this operation was initially directed from abroad by an agency with advanced technological capabilities,”

she said and further claimed that

“opportunistic groups have infiltrated the protest as they seek to exploit the vulnerability of some Madagascar's young people".

Opportunity and Risk

Africa has the world's youngest population, with over 60% of its inhabitants under the age of 25, and 70% under the age of 35. This is a demographic trend projected to continue, with young people making up a growing proportion of the global workforce by 2050. This "youth bulge" or "demographic dividend" represents both a tremendous opportunity for economic growth as well a significant risk if youth needs and concerns are not met

AFRICAN YOUTH DISENCHANTMENT

The youth of Africa are disenchanted — disenchanted by the older generation’s politics as well as their economics, by their ideologies and their inability to halt deepening poverty, rampant unemployment, to address their existential needs and concerns.This has seen in Africa over recent years youth across the continent marching to protest corruption, widespread unemployment, the high cost of living, rising food insecurity, and a future that feels increasingly uncertain.

Why Youth Matter?

When young people are engaged in their societies, economies, and politics, they are not only more productive; they also contribute to stability and development in their communities and countries.

NEET Population

NEET refers to young people aged 15-35 15-24, 15-29 (or can vary, depending on the report's scope) who are not in employment, education, or training. For Africa as a whole, with its rapidly growing youth population, the rate of youth Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET) is substantial.The International Labour Organization (ILO) projects the youth NEET rate for Sub-Saharan Africa to be 21.8% translating to a staggering 53 million youth in 2025.

YOUTH ANGER GROWING IN AFRICA - WHY?

In most of Africa’s nations, youth is increasingly growing fed up and angry. Youth are experiencing a summer of discontent as anger and frustration erupt over a number of issues among them, corruption, the soaring cost of living, and widespread unemployment.

Unfulfilled Election Promises

Youth employment is one of the major promises politicians use to woo young voters in Africa. African politicians have used and have been using tackling unemployment as a tool that energises young people to vote for them and this has been the trend for a while. However, each time politicians are elected to higher office, youth have never been rewarded with the promised jobs.

Youth Unemployment

The biggest problem facing Africa’s youth is unemployment. The youth constitutes the highest population in Africa, and they are the most vulnerable, less privileged, and unattended to in society.

Disconnection

It is not a secret that many young Africans feel disconnected from their governments. Always on their lips is the question, what officials are doing to address their concerns ? This is because they cannot see or feel what their particular governments are doing to improve their conditions except to hear policy after policy, project after project worth millions of dollars being announced daily in the national media for various youth projects or some other initiative to assist them.

Poor or Weak Governance

Poor governance leads to marginalisation and socio-economic inequality and youth are mostly on the receiving end. Poor or weak governance is responsible for inequality in resource access and distribution, lack of youth participation, lack of employment opportunities, politicization of ethnicity.In all these consequences, youth are on the receiving end and pay the highest price...in form of mismanagement and poor leadership, corruption, lack of transparency and accountability and electoral grievances.

Corruption

News of corruption scandals involving politicians is published virtually every day in many African countries; however, the majority of these instances are swept under the carpet by anti-corruption agencies.

Deteriorating Living Standards

The economic crisis and worsening standard of living are contributing to the anger. For example, recent wave of protests throughout Africa in general and in sub-Saharan Africa in particular.

Social media pressure

Social media is an alternative source of information for millions of people in Africa and the number of people using digital sources to communicate what is on their mind is on the rise.

IMPLICATIONS

Senegalese political analyst Mamadou Thior, on CNN correctly pointed out that the rising dissatisfaction among Africa’s youth could lead to unrest across the continent .

“There is a growing discontent among young people (in Africa) and those who are in charge should pay attention to this movement,” , Thior said.

“young people are impatient, and they want things to change at a very rapid pace", Thior added.

According to Thior, youth activists across the continent are connected through social media,

“and that’s why what is happening in Kenya can affect people in Uganda and even here in West Africa”.

Youth-led uprisings against corruption and bad governance have also erupted in other parts of Africa, including Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Angola, Togo and currently in Morocco and Madagascar.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo warned that the continent was on the edge of chaos.

“All over Africa, we are… sitting on a keg of gunpowder”, he said in an interview with CNN affiliate Citizen TV.

“There’s virtually no exception (country) in Africa where the youth are not angry. They are unemployed… unempowered and they see nothing other than hopelessness,”, Obasanjo warned that

“if no adequate attention is paid to the needs of the youth in Africa … it will be very ugly for all of us"

LESSON

Off late, Africa has experienced a number of youth led protest. From Togo, Kenya, Morocco, Madgscar etc and the list seems growing by day.

"At the heart of these protests are grievances about deteriorating social-economic conditions, rising cost of living, government failures and political repression", says Mohamed Keita, an African affairs analyst.

Keita notes the majority of Africa's population is under 35 years old and millions are energetic but unemployed and frustrated with the status quo.

"These protests are a reckoning for governments that have failed to perform their basic functions, delivering decent public services, things like water, electricity, or the struggles of those governments to meet the demands for jobs for millions of young people entering the labor market each year".

CONCLUSION

All said and done, it is worrying that majority of African youth feel let down, left behind, disconnected and not part and parcel of their governments. Most youth view their governments as the source of their problems, especially so, unemployment. Their anger is further compounded by poor governance, lack of transparency and accountability, corruption looting and mismanagement etc. Youth need to be engaged meaningfully not being use as means to attain political offices and lower. Youth of Africa are yearning for better lives, for employment, for better living conditions, which so has largely remained elusive on mother continent (Africa). Their cry and desire is summoned up by protesters in Antananarivo (Madgascar) who were heard singing and chanting on the streets of Antananarivo, singing & chanting;

"we want to live, not survive!!!"

F. Madondo (African Teacher)