Science Over Smears: Defending the EPA Boss from Political Hit Jobs

What happened on Newsfile last Saturday was not an honest critique — it was a political ambush dressed up as scientific commentary. A so-called “expert,” clearly aligned with the opposition, pounced on the EPA CEO for using the word “dechemicalisation,” twisting a simple expression of intent into proof of “incompetence.” But anyone with a fair mind can see the motive: this was less about science and more about smearing a woman leading one of the toughest environmental battles of our time.

Let’s get this straight — the EPA Boss never said she had already “dechemicalised” any river. She said the Agency is in the procurement process to begin remediation of water bodies poisoned by galamsey. That’s a fact. Procurement means planning, costing, contracting, and preparing for implementation — not waving a magic wand overnight. It’s the first step in a process that involves both engineering and environmental science.

If the doctor had genuine technical knowledge, he would know that remediation — not “dechemicalisation” — is the scientific term. But even then, any fair-minded observer would have understood what she meant. Instead, he feigned outrage and mocked the terminology, hoping to score cheap political points for his paymasters in the opposition.

And here lies the irony: these same voices were stone-silent for eight years while the previous administration handed out mining licences in forest reserves — the very sources of our rivers. They looked away as heavy metals and mercury from illegal mining turned the Pra, Ankobra, and Offin into chemical soup. Not once did they use their television airtime to challenge those in charge then. But today, when an EPA head begins a structured cleanup process, they suddenly discover their moral voice and scientific vocabulary. Spare us the hypocrisy.

What’s happening now at the EPA is not incompetence — it’s the first real attempt in years to confront a national disaster scientifically and systematically. The CEO has been clear: illegal mining on water bodies must end; enforcement must be firm; and the Agency will use modern technology to restore our rivers and protect affected communities. These are the foundations of true environmental governance, not empty rhetoric.

The doctor’s performance on Newsfile was pure political theater — the kind meant to mislead citizens and paint a government’s progress as failure. By attacking a person instead of addressing the policy, he exposed his bias. If he truly cared about Ghana’s environment, he would be asking technical questions about remediation methods, not sneering at terminology.

Let’s be honest: this isn’t about a word. It’s about a narrative. A section of the political class simply cannot stand the sight of competent appointees under a government they oppose. Their aim is to ridicule, discredit, and confuse the public. But Ghana has moved beyond that. We know the difference between a genuine national conversation and a coordinated propaganda spin.

The EPA boss deserves commendation, not condemnation. She is taking on an inherited mess created by years of neglect and political compromise. Cleaning poisoned rivers is no small task. It requires science, money, and above all, political will — something this government has shown in abundance since returning to power.

So yes, let’s correct terminology where necessary. But let’s not confuse political bitterness with intellectual rigor. The fight against galamsey and water contamination is bigger than party colors or media showmanship. What the EPA needs now is support, not sabotage.

The doctor on Newsfile may have earned applause from his partisan audience, but in the eyes of fair-minded Ghanaians, he only succeeded in revealing his bias. The EPA’s work will speak for itself — when our rivers run clear again, when our children drink clean water again, and when Ghana can proudly say it fought back against destruction.

Until then, those who have nothing constructive to offer should, at the very least, stop pretending to be environmental saints after years of silence.