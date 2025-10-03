ModernGhana logo
Disability is Not Inability: A Call for Inclusive Development

By Hon. Rafiu Adam Seidu
In every society, the true test of leadership is not in the roads we build or the infrastructure we boast of, but in how we care for the most vulnerable among us. For me, nothing brings greater fulfillment than creating opportunities that restore dignity and hope to those who might otherwise be forgotten.

When we supported forty-nine Persons with Disability in Ejura-Sekyedumase with items such as fridges, provisions, cereals, start-up capital, educational support, health assistance and an assistive device, the goal was not charity. It was empowerment. It was about enabling people to stand on their own feet and provide for themselves and their families.

Too often, the physically challenged are boxed into the margins of society, seen more through their limitations than their abilities. This is unfair and must change. With the right interventions, they can contribute meaningfully to our communities. That is why I urge families to see this support not as a handout to be wasted but as an investment that must be protected and nurtured.

This initiative is part of government’s broader social intervention programmes made possible through the District Assemblies Common Fund. Under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the allocation for Persons with Disability has seen an increase, reflecting a strong commitment to inclusion and social justice. Development cannot be complete when a section of the population is left behind.

I made the decision to hold this year’s event closer to the beneficiaries rather than at the forecourt of the Assembly, because development must not be distant. It must be experienced directly in the lives of the people. That is how trust is built and that is how dignity is restored.

As leaders, our responsibility goes beyond politics. It is about humanity. It is about proving that compassion and inclusion are not optional but essential to the progress of our society. Supporting the physically challenged is not a favour we do for them, it is a duty we owe to them and to ourselves as a people.

The future we all desire will only be possible if we walk together — strong or weak, abled or disabled. When everyone has the chance to contribute, our society becomes richer, stronger and more just.

By Hon. Rafiu Adam Seidu
Municipal Chief Executive,
Ejura-Sekyedumase

