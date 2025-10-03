NPP, NDC and the Question of Ideology

Ghana’s Fourth Republic has been sustained for over three decades largely on the back of two dominant political parties: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Together, these parties have alternated power since 1992, creating a stable two-party system. Yet, beyond their political victories and failures lies a bigger question: Do Ghanaians truly understand the ideologies of these parties, and do the parties themselves live up to those ideological commitments?

Sadly, most citizens see them as political vehicles for winning power, not ideological entities. Elections often boil down to dissatisfaction with the incumbent rather than a sober evaluation of whether policies align with clearly defined philosophies. This has bred political tribalism, where supporters remain loyal regardless of performance.

Ideology of the NPP: Liberal Democracy and Property-Owning Democracy

The NPP traces its roots to the United Party (UP). Historically, it stands for liberal democracy, rule of law, private sector–led growth (property-owning democracy), and individual freedoms and human rights. As the party of “property-owning democracy,” the NPP has often campaigned on creating an enabling environment for businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship, and limiting excessive government control.

For instance, President Kufuor’s administration (2001–2009) was credited with macroeconomic stability, the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and the School Feeding Programme. More recently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government launched Free SHS and digital initiatives such as the Ghana Card, paperless port system, and digitized passport services.

However, critics argue that the NPP has not always upheld its ideological pledge to reduce government’s control. Under Akufo-Addo, government size ballooned with over 110 ministers at a point, contradicting the liberal principle of lean and efficient governance.

Ideology of the NDC: Social Democracy

The NDC’s roots lie in the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings and his revolutionary movements. The party defines itself as a social democratic party committed to equity and social justice, welfare programs for the vulnerable, active state participation in the economy, and bridging inequality through social interventions

During the Rawlings era, the NDC emphasized rural development, decentralization, and populist appeals to the masses. Under President John Evans Atta Mills and later John Dramani Mahama, the NDC pushed for infrastructure development, including the expansion of road networks, hospitals, and schools.

Yet, critics argue that the NDC’s interventions often lacked sustainability and were prone to corruption scandals. For instance, Mahama’s administration was heavily criticized for the power crisis (dumsor), perceived mismanagement of public funds, and questionable contracts.

Have the Two Delivered on Their Ideologies?

The answer lies somewhere in-between. While both parties have chalked some successes in alignment with their ideological leanings, they have also blurred the lines between left and right, social democracy and liberal democracy.

NPP has introduced significant social interventions like Free SHS, a move traditionally associated with social democratic ideologies.

NDC has at times liberalized aspects of the economy, contradicting its supposed socialist leanings.

In effect, ideology is often abandoned for electoral convenience. Political promises are more about catching voters’ attention than pursuing consistent philosophical paths.

Blind Loyalty: A Treat to Ghana’s Democracy

A troubling phenomenon is that many Ghanaians no longer scrutinize ideology or performance. Voting patterns are often tribal, regional, or based on family history. As one Ghanaian taxi driver bluntly put it: “Me, I was born NDC, and I will die NDC. Even if they bring a goat, I will vote for it.” This entrenched partisanship undermines democracy. Political activists openly declare they will never support the opponent, regardless of performance. As one former minister allegedly said: “My job is to discredit the other side so voters will throw them out.”

Such attitudes poison democratic competition. Democracy thrives when voters reward good governance and punish incompetence. When citizens become blinded by loyalty, politicians feel less pressure to perform.

Surveys about Ghanaian Voters

Recent research by Afrobarometer and CDD-Ghana provides deeper insight into how Ghanaians think and vote.

Honesty and Character Matter: In a 2024 Afrobarometer/ CDD survey, 90% of respondents said honesty is the most important factor in choosing leaders, while 88% said character, and 59% emphasized campaign promises. This shows that despite blind loyalty, many Ghanaians value ethical leadership.

Split-Ticket Voting Exists: 58% of respondents said they would vote for both president and MP from the same party, but 15% said they would vote for different parties, and 6% leaned toward independents. This suggests flexibility in some voters’ minds.

Demand for Policy Continuity: 85% of Ghanaians want Free SHS to continue regardless of which party is in power, and 81% want “Planting for Food and Jobs” sustained. Popular programmes can outlive ideology.

Wrong Direction: In the 2024 Afrobarometer round, 82% of Ghanaians said the country was headed in the wrong direction. This shows widespread dissatisfaction, which should translate into accountability — and indeed, voters acted on it.

Type of Voter: About 61% of respondents call themselves issues-based voters, 28% say they are ideological/loyal voters, and 16% describe themselves as swing voters. This is evidence that Ghana has more issues-driven citizens than many assume.

Youth and Disillusionment: Roughly 19% of youth aged 18–35 said they were disinterested in voting. This reflects deep skepticism about whether elections bring change.

Decline in Partisan Identification: NPP partisanship dropped from 62% in 2017 to 49% in 2022, while NDC’s rose from 31% to 40%. This shift signals performance matters.

Local Governance Reform: 76% of Ghanaians want MMDCEs elected, and 71% prefer non-partisan local elections. Citizens are tired of partisanship everywhere.

These findings prove that while partisan tribalism exists, a large majority of Ghanaians are willing to evaluate leaders based on policies, delivery, and character.

Comparative Insights: Where Do Voters Judge on Performance?

To strengthen Ghana’s democracy, it is helpful to look elsewhere.

South Africa: The African National Congress (ANC) has historically enjoyed overwhelming loyalty. But in recent elections, corruption and mismanagement have eroded its dominance. Voters punished the ANC in municipal polls, signaling that blind loyalty can wane when performance fails consistently.

Kenya: Elections often hinge on ethnic alliances more than ideology, mirroring Ghana’s challenges. Yet, issue-based politics is slowly emerging around corruption, unemployment, and constitutional reforms.

Western Democracies: In the US and UK, party loyalty exists, but issue-based campaigning --- on healthcare, taxation, or immigration --- plays a significant role. Winston Churchill once said, “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” This philosophy drives voters to evaluate policies, not just party colors.

Former US President John F. Kennedy’s call resonates: “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past, let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” In Ghana, a similar awakening is needed.

Quotes from Ghanaian Leaders

Kwame Nkrumah: “Seek ye first the political kingdom and all other things shall be added unto you.” His words remind us that political power is meaningless without development.

K.A. Busia: “The real test of democracy is not in the ballots we cast, but in the freedom and welfare of the people.”

Jerry John Rawlings: “Democracy is not realized in slogans, but in the practice of truth and integrity.”

Kofi Annan: “Without good governance, without rule of law, no amount of aid, no amount of democracy will bring peace or prosperity.”

These voices highlight that democracy must be about substance, not empty partisanship.

Putting Ghana First

For Ghana to deepen its democracy:

Civic education must be strengthened so voters understand what ideology means and how to measure performance.

Civil society and media must hold parties accountable to their ideological commitments.

Voter maturity must be cultivated. Citizens must be willing to change their vote based on competence, not loyalty.

Political parties must clarify and stick to their ideologies, not switch positions merely to win elections.

As the late Nelson Mandela once said: “A nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but its lowest.” Ghanaian voters must hold leaders to this standard.

My Thoughts

The NPP and NDC are not without ideological foundations. One claims liberal democracy, the other social democracy. Yet in practice, both have often traded ideological consistency for electoral expediency. The bigger danger lies not in their failings but in the blind loyalty of the electorate, which denies democracy its essential ingredient --- accountability.

Democracy flourishes when voters act as referees, not cheerleaders. Ghana’s challenge is to nurture a citizenry that demands performance, prizes integrity, and punishes mediocrity. Until then, elections risk remaining mere rituals of alternation, not instruments of transformation.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]