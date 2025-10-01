Feed Ghana urges Ghanaians to embrace institutional farming as food import bill soars

Feed Ghana, a project under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), is set to roll out institutional farming across the country to boost crop production.

As part of a regional sensitisation tour in the Central Region, Deputy National Coordinator, Mr. Godin Asubontin, explained that the initiative seeks to encourage institutions such as senior high schools, churches, and the prison service, among others, to engage in farming.

He further revealed that farming support centers will be established in all districts as one-stop shops to provide assistance to farmers within their respective areas.

Additionally, the project will oversee the establishment of modern warehouses nationwide to store surplus produce. This, he said, will help reduce post-harvest losses, stabilize food supply, and ensure farmers benefit fairly from their harvests.

In a bid to reduce Ghana’s staggering annual food import bill—estimated at nearly 3 billion dollars—citizens are also being encouraged to practice backyard gardening.

Mr. Asubontin emphasized that both home gardening and institutional farming could boost local food production, cut reliance on imports, and improve household nutrition.

He also disclosed that the Ministry plans to reward institutions that actively promote and sustain farming activities at this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.

He stressed that investing in local food production is not just an economic necessity but also a matter of national security,.

During the tour, the team visited Potsin Senior High School and observed that while the school did not plant crops this year, it has been engaged in plantain production.

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Ekow Panyin Eduamoah, pledged his support for the initiative, adding that he would engage chiefs and traditional authorities to release unused lands for farming.

He admitted that land acquisition for agriculture remains a major challenge but assured that the government will work closely with landowners to secure land for the Feed Ghana project.

He urged institutions and the youth to take advantage of the government’s initiative to help boost local food production.