Dr Desmond Bugbilla donates medical equipment to Binaba Health Centre

TUE, 30 SEP 2025

Philanthropist Hon. Dr. Desmond Bugbilla, in partnership with Penn Med Lancaster General Hospital (PMLGH) and the International Pathways Education Consultants (IPEC) through the Danwith Foundation in Ghana, has donated medical devices and consumables to the Binaba Health Centre in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The items included standard hospital beds, mattresses, wardrobes, surgical gloves, pillows, syringes, wheelchairs, patient monitors, crutches, weighing machines, bed pans, drapes, drainage tubes, tray stands, free needles, urinary catheters and bags, aprons, scrubs, NG tubes, and other essential consumables.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Bugbilla, Akeliba John said the donation was secured through the support of Penn Med Lancaster General Hospital and IPEC.

He explained that quality healthcare is a fundamental human right, yet many rural health facilities still lack basic equipment needed to deliver efficient care.

Dr. Bugbilla’s decision to support the Binaba Health Centre was influenced by an incident earlier this year when a patient filmed and shared a video of a damaged hospital bed at the facility, which drew public concern. “The incident touched my heart deeply, and I felt compelled to provide the necessary support,” he said.

He emphasised that his gesture was not politically motivated but part of his longstanding commitment to uplifting less privileged communities. Over the years, he has provided educational materials, medical equipment, and support for women’s groups in the Bawku West District.

Receiving the items, Abdul Gafaru Draman, Physician Assistant and Head of the Health Centre, expressed gratitude to Dr. Bugbilla and his partners for the intervention. He noted that the facility attends to between 40 and 60 pregnant women daily at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and appealed for additional support, particularly a scan machine, a blood count machine, a children’s ward, and motorbikes for outreach programmes.

The Chief of Binaba, Naba Godwin Asambilla Apabum III, also commended Dr. Bugbilla’s generosity and urged community members to emulate his example by giving back to society.

Atubugri Simon Atule
