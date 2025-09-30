Democracy: The Poisoned Chalice from which Africa drinks!

Legal Instruction and Commentary

It is written, "Do not be unequally yoked together with unbelievers. For what fellowship has righteousness with lawlessness? And what communion has light with darkness?" (2 Corinthians 6:14, NKJV).

The legality behind what the Holy Scriptures call an UNEQUAL YOKE is critical to the Yeshua (Jesus) follower of this generation. It could determine whether or not you fall away from Yeshua. So, read on. In this article, I will examine the principal of not being unequally yoked with unbelievers (also called HEATHENS) by not aligning with them spiritually, emotionally or even politically. By so doing, we may also understand the implications of African nations aligning with the global democratic movement.

Democracy is Satanic Government

It is a government "OF SOME PEOPLE, FOR SOME PEOPLE AND BY SOME PEOPLE". It is called Greco-Roman democracy and it is a humanitarian system that is void of the laws of Yahweh Elohym (God). Only the Kingdom of God that was preached by Yeshua stands out as the basis upon which Divinely inspired governance can stand. In contrast, DEMOCRACY is not, I repeat, is not of God.

Democracy is Satanically inspired government that dates back to the heathenisms of the ancient Greeks and their love of what the children of the Kingdom of God refer to as "wisdom of this age" or "worldly wisdom".

In order to better perceive the Divine perspective on democracy and the inspiration behind it, let us look carefully at a section of the book of Revelation. Revelation 13:1-3, NKJV reads, "Then I stood on the sand of the sea. And I saw a beast rising up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and on his horns ten crowns, and on his heads a blasphemous name. Now the beast which I saw was like a leopard, his feet were like the feet of a bear, and his mouth like the mouth of a lion. The dragon [Satan] gave him his power, his throne, and great authority. And I saw one of his heads as if it had been mortally wounded, and his deadly wound was healed. And all the world marveled and followed the beast."

Let me first draw your attention to the SEVEN HEADS of the beast mentioned in the former piece of scripture. This beast’s heads carried a “blasphemous name”, indicating that it was a beast that spoke against and opposed Elohym.

In addition, based on the former scripture, we know that the "dragon" (another name for Satan) gave the beast (a person) POWER, A THRONE and GREAT AUTHORITY. The power, throne and authority of the beast is so influential that "all the world marveled and followed the beast". In other words, the beast's government is GLOBALLY influential. That is exactly what we have in the form of the democratic order: global influence.

The Poisoned Chalice of Heathen Democracy

If you are not that experienced with the concept of sin, know this. Like yeast in dough, it takes only a little to literally cause the dough to rise. Or as we say it among Yahweh's people, "A little leaven leavens the whole lump" (Galatians 5:9, NKJV). The old English word "leaven" refers to yeast. Like yeast in bread dough, the poison in the chalice—a cup used in Catholicism—goes a long way to encourage and promote sin against Yahweh.

The Western European world has literally leavened the lump of mankind with the sin of blasphemy and poisoned the earth with democracy. In addition, unknown to many inhabitants of the world's democracies is the fact that there are family bloodlines in Western Europe that have covenants with Satan and that are obligated to promote Satan's form of government: democracy.

How does this happen? It happens when a legal order or system is first introduced among a people. That legal system is namely the Westminster parliamentary system. Following from this is the work of the private banking lenders behind the "capitalist" structure that fuels both parliaments and the businesspeople who support democracy. As time progresses, the business and social laws that are enacted by parliamentary systems of the world's democracies oppose the righteous dictates of the Most High Elohym.

How Africa drinks the Wine of Fornication

In the Holy Scriptures, moving away from the laws of God is likened to the act of fornication, a form of sexual immorality. There are therefore several types of fornication noted in scripture. There is physical fornication (of the body) and there is spiritual fornication (of the spirit or based on imbibing secret knowledge systems that include “witchcraft”).

So how does Africa literally drink the wine of both spiritual and physical fornication? Well, the continent does this through the embracing of the knowledge systems associated with European academia. In other words, by learning the knowledge of democracy, capitalism and even liberalism and feminism—these are just a few—Africa is FORNICATING with Western Europe and North America. The following verse of scripture describes the situation quite well.

It is written, "For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth have become rich through the abundance of her luxury” (Revelation 18:3, NKJV). Even the nations of Africa, along with Africa’s leaders—both political and business leaders—have fornicated with a spiritual system called “Babylon the great” (Revelation 18:2, KJV) IN ORDER TO GET WEALTH.

Through fornication with the Westminster legal system of democracy and the capitalist systems of the Western banking institutions, Africa is surely saying “CHEERS” to democracy.

Africa is Intoxicated with the Vision of Democracy

At lower concentrations in the bloodstream, alcohol causes intoxication or drunkenness. At higher concentration levels alcohol in the bloodstream can cause death. This is due to the fact that it becomes poisonous.

Likewise, when the legal systems of Western Europe influence a people to a lesser degree, it usually breeds division in a society. With time however, as these systems become more entrenched, it leads to a poisonous effect on leaders and businesspeople. The result is that the force of law is used to secretly KILL those who oppose democracy in certain nations.

And as you probably know, the buzzword in democracy is FREEDOM . . . unbridled freedom to express ideas and viewpoints that directly challenge the laws, startutes, commandments and judgments of Yahweh, God of the ancient Hebrews. Often referred to as "freedom of speech", it has literally worked in favour of the heathen in their ability to freely blaspheme God, his people and heaven itself.

Now, Africa with its seventeen democracies is on a firm path to the death of Yahweh's people because His laws and commandments are contrary to the heathen legal order associated with democracy. And so, in just a little while, more followers of Yeshua will fall away from him and others who remain steadfast in allegiance to him, will be KILLED for the sake of the gospel. Amen.

©2025 ZIKPE PUBLISHING. All rights reserved.

Mawuetornam Dugbazah is a professional designer and communications specialist. He writes on contemporary issues of faith, science, politics, economics, righteousness and reason in the Church and beyond. He is also the Principal of Dugbazah Communications (DCOMM), a communications consultancy.