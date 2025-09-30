NDC 2028 Presidential Candidate

For the NDC not to lose the crucial 56.42 percent garnered in the last election, the choice of candidate to replace President John Dramani Mahama must be carefully considered. The political terrain of Ghana is shaped not only by competence and vision but also by identity, history, and the unwritten dynamics of representation. In this regard, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah presents himself as the most formidable option. His political experience, regional identity, and religious background strategically position him to consolidate the gains of 2024 and provide a stronger foundation for the party in 2028 and beyond.

Since 2012, the NDC has consistently presented President John Dramani Mahama, a northerner and Christian, as its flagbearer. While President Mahama has delivered respectable electoral outcomes, continuing the trend of northern leadership poses strategic risks for the party.

Bringing in another northerner, especially one who is also Muslim, would narrow the NDC’s electoral appeal. Ghana’s political identity is deeply influenced by a balance between north and south, Christian and Muslim, and Akan and non-Akan representation. If the NDC shifts to a Muslim northerner, it risks alienating important blocs of voters who may perceive such a move as political over-concentration in one demographic.

Ghanaian politics shows a clear trend, no Muslim has ever been elected President. The political climate, though tolerant, has not matured to the point where a Muslim from the north can command broad nationwide acceptability as a first-choice presidential candidate. Such a candidate risks becoming a one-term president, particularly as political pendulums swing between the NDC and NPP.

Looking ahead, the NPP is unlikely to present Dr. Bawumia as their candidate in 2032. The party will most likely revert to its traditional stronghold by nominating a Christian Akan, probably from the Ashanti Region. This is a powerful electoral combination that resonates with the NPP’s base and broader national identity politics.

If by then the NDC has produced a Muslim northerner as President, the NPP’s candidate could dismantle the coalition that sustained the NDC in 2024. The numbers President Mahama secured in 2024 would be extremely difficult to maintain under such a scenario. In fact, the NDC’s strong performance in 2024 can partly be attributed to the fact that the NPP presented a northern Muslim candidate. Had they put forward a Christian Akan, the race would have been much tighter, even if the NDC might still have won.

Chairman Asiedu Nketiah represents the balance the NDC requires at this crucial moment. He is an Akan, a Christian, and a southerner, three identities that resonate strongly with Ghana’s majority voting blocs. Combined with his reputation as a fearless grassroots mobilizer and strategic thinker, he offers the best chance for the NDC to both retain its base and appeal to floating voters.

Crucially, his candidacy avoids the dangers of over-concentrating political power in one demographic group. By fielding him, the NDC would demonstrate inclusivity and balance, while also recognizing the legitimate aspirations of the north by positioning a northerner and possibly a Muslim as running mate. This would be a more sustainable formula for both 2028 and the political battles beyond.

The NDC must recognize that Ghanaian politics is not only about competence but also about perception, balance, and timing. A Muslim northerner may one day ascend to the presidency, but 2028 is not that time. The country’s electoral psychology is not yet prepared for it, and such a gamble could cost the NDC its hard-earned dominance.

Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah embodies the right blend of experience, identity, and strategy. His leadership could ensure continuity of the gains made under President Mahama while protecting the NDC from the vulnerabilities of identity politics. For the sake of retaining the 56.42 percent and building a winning formula for the future, the NDC would do well to rally around him as the presidential candidate for 2028