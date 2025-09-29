Public Accounts Committee resumes public hearings on Auditor-General's report

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Monday, September 29, reconvened to continue its public hearings to review the Auditor-General’s report for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The Committee will, from Monday to Wednesday, October 1, scrutinize various government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for alleged financial irregularities captured in the report.

Some of the ministries appearing before the committee include the Ghana Statistical Service, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and Ministry for the Interior.

Others are Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Sports and Recreation and Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

The rest are Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Art, Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, and Ministry of Transport.

GNA