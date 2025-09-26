ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 26 Sep 2025 Social News

Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Ghana's future

  Fri, 26 Sep 2025
Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Ghanas future

From the vibrant stalls of Makola Market to the modern storefronts of Accra Mall, Ghana’s capital reflects a country balancing tradition with innovation.

At the center of this transformation is Richard Nii Armah Quaye, founder of RNAQ Holdings, whose story has earned him recognition in Forbes for his mission to invest in people as the foundation for national development.

According to Forbes' report, Quaye, who started his entrepreneurial journey in 2009 at just 24 years old, established Bills Microcredit to provide financial support for small and mid-sized businesses. Since then, the company has disbursed over 7.5 billion cedis in loans to more than 300,000 enterprises, making it Ghana’s largest non-bank financial institution. “Eighty percent of the citizens trade. If that segment is neglected, our economy will come crashing down,” he explained.

In 2019, Quaye launched Quick Angels Limited, Ghana’s first institutionalized angel investor firm, to expand support beyond loans into equity financing. The company has since backed ventures across multiple sectors. One of its notable successes, Chickenman-Pizzaman, has grown into the country’s largest fast-food chain with more than 100 branches and 2,000 employees. Other investments, such as Sankofa Natural Spices and Ridge Medical Centre, are helping to put Ghanaian products on the international market and expand access to healthcare.

“When you invest in an individual in the business space, you are investing in the nation,” Quaye said, noting that his companies collectively employ thousands while also providing benefits like housing, transport and healthcare.

His latest initiative, the RNAQ Food Banks, reflects his personal journey. Opened in August 2025, the food banks have already served over 17,000 Ghanaians across five locations, offering free meals daily. “I know how it feels to be hungry. I’ve been hungry before,” Quaye said. He describes the project not as charity but as “infrastructure for dignity.”

Quaye also challenges misconceptions about African businesses, stressing that Ghanaian entrepreneurs can build companies capable of competing on both national and global stages. Unlike many business leaders who channel their wealth abroad, he reinvests locally. “Nation building depends on all of us. Your success has to impact the life of so many people in your country. Until you successfully do that, then you are not truly successful,” he said.

Looking ahead, Quaye is focused on legacy, with a vision of raising the next generation of leaders. “I must create and replicate people like me so that they can also replicate themselves... and that’s how we build a country,” he said.

For him, true legacy lies not in wealth or recognition but in the ripple effect of empowered Ghanaians shaping industries, feeding communities and telling their own stories to the world.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Ghanaian marriage counselor and life coach, Counselor Kweku Adumatta ‘Marriage will only stand if you marry as a virgin to keep the covenant’ – Couns...

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

2 hours ago

Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Ghanas future Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Gha...

2 hours ago

Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

3 hours ago

AP / Seth Wenig Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

3 hours ago

Former NLA Director-General Sammi Awuku How does spending on musical concerts benefits the poor? — The Fourth Estate qui...

3 hours ago

Sammi Awuku’s ‘excuses’ to our NLA Good Cause story is an afterthought — The Fourth Estate Sammi Awuku’s ‘excuses’ to our NLA Good Cause story is an afterthought — The Fou...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer contender Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ll win in constituencies of 15 MPs who are supporting Ba...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian broadcaster and former National Communications Authority (NCA) board member Paul Adom-Otchere NCA license termination decisions should be laid before Parliament — Adom-Otcher...

3 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Donation by SOEs is a form of looting’ — Prof Azar on NLA Good Cause donations

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line