Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

  Fri, 26 Sep 2025
The Railway Workers Union of Ghana (RWU) has suspended its nationwide strike that was expected to cripple railway services on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, following a directive from the National Labour Commission (NLC).

In a letter dated September 24 and addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, the Union confirmed it will instead meet the NLC for negotiations on the same day the strike was to begin.

General Secretary of the Union explained, “The Commission has directed that we stay our intended action and appear for negotiations on 30th September 2025. We remain committed to this process and will honour the Commission's directive in good faith.”

The decision averts, at least temporarily, what could have been a nationwide disruption of railway services. Workers had vowed to withdraw their services in protest over twelve months of unpaid salaries, dating back to October 2024.

The looming strike, announced on September 15, was triggered by what the Union described as “grave hardship, including financial distress, broken homes, health complications such as strokes, disruption of children's education, and general frustration” suffered by members.

Union leaders had repeatedly accused authorities of neglecting lawful processes for negotiation or mediation despite several appeals. While the latest directive from the NLC has forced a pause, the Union was quick to stress the suspension is conditional.

The letter warned that “should our demands remain unresolved after the scheduled negotiations, we shall proceed with our intended action on a new date, which will be duly communicated to your office and the public.”

This standoff is the latest flashpoint in a long-running dispute over salary arrears. In May this year, railway workers staged an indefinite strike over seven months of unpaid wages, bringing passenger services nationwide to a standstill. That action was only suspended after government assurances, but the Union insists the fundamental financial challenges remain unresolved.

The RWU has assured that any future action will be peaceful and within the bounds of the law. It has already notified police of its intention to seek security support should picketing resume at the Ministry of Transport, Parliament, and other state institutions.

