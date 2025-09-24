Return to the negotiation table; we’re ready to address your concerns — Labour Minister to TEWU

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has urged the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) to call off its nationwide strike and resume negotiations with government.

TEWU declared an indefinite industrial action on Friday, September 19, over delays in signing its conditions of service.

The union also cited unresolved promotion grievances within the Ghana Education Service, including staff who have passed interviews but are yet to be placed on new salary scales or receive official letters.

Reacting to the strike, Dr. Pelpuo said government is committed to resolving the issues but stressed that certain economic decisions require careful planning.

“They need something concrete, and we are going to do something concrete for them,” he said. “But you see, economic decisions are not taken overnight. Every single decision has a consequence on the total output in the budget.”

“I didn’t expect them to go on strike now. I expected them to resort back to us so we could take very concrete steps they can show to their members. They will be resolved. It shouldn’t be because of strike,” Dr. Pelpuo added.

The minister further assured that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, founded on the principles of social democracy, cares about workers and will do everything possible to create a safe and enabling environment for them.

“We are concerned about the welfare of the workers. We are social democratic party, we care about the worker we will make sure that the worker is safe, sound, and committed to his work. God that defines the nation's progress,” he assured.