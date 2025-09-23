TEWU-TUC  fights TEWU-GH over 'illegitimate' nationwide strike comment

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of the Trade Union Congress (TEWU-TUC) has accused the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) of attempting to sow confusion among junior staff of public and technical universities.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, King James Azortibah, TEWU-TUC described TEWU-GH as a breakaway faction with “no legal mandate, no bargaining certificate, and no moral authority” to speak on behalf of workers.

“Their actions are nothing but a desperate bid to mislead workers and undermine the legitimate struggle for better conditions of service,” the statement said.

The union stressed that for more than 65 years, TEWU of TUC has been the sole, legally recognised, and internationally respected body representing junior staff in all public and technical universities. It noted that the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), and the National Labour Commission recognise TEWU of TUC as the exclusive bargaining agent, adding that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has signed rules of engagement only with TEWU of TUC-Ghana, and not with TEWU-GH, the Technical University Workers Association of Ghana (TUWAG), or any other group.

The statement urged all junior staff to remain loyal to TEWU-TUC and to actively participate in the ongoing strike action, describing it as a fight for welfare and dignity.

“This strike is about your welfare, your future, and your dignity. Let us remain united, resolute, and unyielding until our legitimate demands are met. Unity is Strength — Solidarity Forever,” it said.