The World System 101—what Believers should know about the Beast System

Righteous Commentary

It is written, "I have written unto you, fathers, because ye have known him that is from the beginning. I have written unto you, young men, because ye are strong, and the word of God abideth in you, and ye have overcome the wicked one. Love [serve} not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world" (1 Yochanan | 1 John 2:14-16, KJV).

The world system is a carefully crafted, demon-inspired order with leadership, wealth creation and legal undertones. It is an order that is void of obedience to the Elohym of Yisrael. In the world system, SELF and by default, Satan is god. It is therefore written, “In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ [Mashyakh], who is the image of God, should shine unto them” (2 Corinthians 4:4, KJV).

In this article, I will connect the dots for us to understand the world system of government and why many will eventually OBEY the beast system of government in season. Father, let your will be done!

A Nation Void of the Word of God

There is a spiritual vigor to every nation under the sun: America, China, Nigeria etc. In other words, the spiritual realm testifies that every nation has a spiritual signature and counsel to their leadership, economics and of course, the name in which they do judgment. If the Ruakh haKodesh (Holy Spirit) is truly the signature and counsel behind a nation’s politics, economics and justice system, then that nation will NOT be void of the “sound [legal] doctrine” that is the word of God!

For example, regarding Yahweh’s stipulation about the terms of selection for Yisrael’s future kings, it is written, “And it shall be, when he [a king in Yisrael] sitteth upon the throne of his kingdom, that he shall write him a copy of this law [Torah] in a book out of that which is before the priests the Levites: And it shall be with him, and he shall read therein all the days of his life: that he may learn to fear the Lord his God, to keep all the words of this law and these statutes, to do them . . .” (Debarim | Deuteronomy 17:18-19, KJV).

Yes, in contrast to the Kingdom of Elohym, the nations of the earth are heathen and they are raging. And many of them have taken counsel AGAINST Yahweh and His anointed one Yeshua (Jesus). Such are the nations that hate the Torah (Book of Moses) and camouflage their dealings with Yahweh’s covenant people in a cloak of selfish “humanitarianism” and sometimes, blatant hatred. These are the nations that have come together to sponsor the economics of the WORLD SYSTEM and to eventually give their allegiance to what the book of Revelation calls the beast—an end-times Satanically inspired government. Amen.

The Gentiles are a Vain and Covetous People!

The word “gentile” is of Latin origin. It originally refers to anyone who is not of Yehudi (Judaic) ancestry. In other words, of the peoples who are not in covenant with Yahweh. The Hebrew language equivalent for the Latin term GENTILE is GOYIM. The term goyim simply refers to the foreign NATIONS other than Yisrael. It should be noted that the goyim or gentiles, are classified as HEATHEN or non-believers in the Elohym of Yisrael. Now that we have gotten the definitions out of the way, let’s see what Yeshua had to say about gentile people and their culture.

In addressing his followers about the TRAP of constantly thinking and worrying about life’s needs, Yeshua made a very insightful statement about the gentile peoples. He said, “Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed? (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things” (Mattityahu | Matthew 6:31-32, KJV).

The give away from Yeshua’s words is that non-believers—also known as gentiles and goyim—“seek” (meaning to focus upon) after what will sustain their flesh. They are vain in their imaginations since they live only to EAT, DRINK and WEAR CLOTHING. And they are so vain that they will do anything to fulfill such base desires . . . even to the extent of lying, cheating, stealing and of course, killing.

The gentiles are so base in their understanding about life that they are always struggling with covetousness. In particular, I will draw your attention to the European gentile nations who have always coveted the God-given NATURAL possessions of the nations of Africa. Their governments comprise of leaders that are so covetous that they war and create political instability in places like Africa so that they can create wealth to facilitate the vanities of their heathen order.

It is not by chance that the gentile nations are engaged in many dubious activities that secretly lead to regime changes in parts of the world like Africa. Such dealings are clear manifestations of the demonic inspiration with which many gentile nations are governed. Truthfully speaking, many gentile leaders have made BLOODLINE COVENANTS with Lucifer the fallen angel. These are the covenants by which they access SECRET KNOWLEDGE SYSTEMS and WISDOM to produce certain technologies in their so-called “capitalist” economies.

The Beast System is very Real!

It is written, “And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast. And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?” (Revelation 13:3-4, KJV).

Contextually, the head of the beast referred to in the above passage is one of the SEVEN heads the apostle Yochanan (John) refers to in Chapter 13 of the book of Revelation. That beast refers to the last earthly manifestation of a world-ruling government. The dragon [a reference to Satan) literally GAVE power to this beast, thereby causing mankind to WORSHIP Satan through their allegiance to the beast government. Humanity even marveled about the beast government’s ability ta make WAR.

So, what is this beast governmental system really all about? It is not referred to as the beast by those who are leading it. But the Holy Spirit who inspired and wrote the book of Revelation calls it the BEAST and describes its power as having come from Satan. Let’s leave it there for now.

Stay tuned for more about the world system of the LAST DAYS--also called the BEAST!

Amen!!

©2025 ZIKPE PUBLISHING. All rights reserved.

Mawuetornam Dugbazah is a professional designer and communications specialist. He writes on contemporary issues of faith, science, politics, economics, righteousness and reason in the church and beyond. He is also the Principal of Dugbazah Communications (DCOMM), a communications consultancy.