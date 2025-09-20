The Silent Saboteurs: Are Your Everyday Habits Harming Your Health?

Have you ever paused to think about how your daily routines often involve behaviours that silently work against your health? Some of these routines, which can be considered part of modernization, also carry along the burden of ill-health. That is why we must maintain a careful balance between modern convenience or influences and our wellness.

A good part of modernity has to do with technological advances that have revolutionized the way we move from one place to another. The ease of being driven in a swanky car, for instance, must be balanced with the care to shed some weight, ensuring that one's health is not compromised. We must not forget that to experience optimal health, one must engage in physical exercise.

Decades ago, our folks walked a lot more than they do now. While modern life offers convenience, many of these conveniences are discreetly working against us. In this article, we intend to highlight how the quest for a so-called modern lifestyle is undermining our health. We shall argue that instead of being slaves to these modern conveniences, it is about time we reclaimed significant control over our lives and metamorphose it from sedentary to an active one.

One significant change in modern existence is the reduction in physical activity. Many of us go from a breakfast chair to a seat in a vehicle or tro-tro to the office, working at a desk for hours. This sedentary lifestyle is a quiet threat to our health. This is because prolonged physical inactivity can result in slowing down our metabolism, thus weakening our muscles.

Dr. Keith Diaz, a leading sedentary behaviour researcher at Columbia University, observed poignantly that prolonged sitting triggers metabolic changes at the cellular level that cannot be easily reversed by short bursts of activity. Also, a comprehensive 2024 systematic review found that "high levels of sedentary behaviour are unfavourably associated with cognitive function, depression and disability, physical activity levels, and physical health-related quality of life in adults."

Once our muscles have been weakened, this can impair the circulation of blood in our bodies. The moment blood circulation is impaired, we can become susceptible to chronic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. The Mayo Clinic warns that "sitting for long periods, such as in front of the TV or at a desk, seems to raise the risk of death from heart disease and cancer." John Hopkins cardiologists have equally documented that prolonged sitting reduces blood flow velocity, increases arterial stiffness, and elevates cardiovascular disease risk markers within hours of sustained inactivity.

The reality is that our bodies were designed to move around. As evolutionary biologist Dr. Daniel Lieberman from Harvard notes, "Our ancestors were physically active for millions of years, and our bodies are adapted to regular movement." As a result, any modern convenience that immobilizes the body will result in a debilitating health challenge. MedlinePlus reports that "having a sedentary lifestyle can also raise your risk of premature death. And the more sedentary you are, the higher your health risks are."

Advisedly, therefore, we should not let the modern conveniences or the environment work its will on us. In his book, “Human Types”, Raymond Firth (1954) stated convincingly that human beings are not plastic objects on whom the environment must work its will. Rather, human beings are geomorphologic agents, occupying areas of the earth, not passively but as active factors in change. Suffice it to say that we should be active and not allow the modern convivences work their devasting wills on us.

Our modern diets frequently prioritize convenience over nutrition, often relying on processed foods and sugary beverages. Processed foods, sugary beverages, and fast-food meals have become routines for the average urban dweller. In eating these meals, we have to ask the question as to whether the fat, sugar, and sodium we are consuming can hurt our health. The reality is that they do, because such meals are considered "empty calories", which contribute to inflammation, weight gain, and elevated blood pressure. Into what dangers are we leading ourselves. Oh, how we miss the days when lunch was a well-cooked cassava with pepper or with roasted groundnut.

Dr. Carlos Monteiro, who coined the term "ultra-processed foods," warns that these products are "formulations of ingredients, mostly of exclusive industrial use, made by a series of industrial processes." His research shows that ultra-processed foods now represent up to 60% of daily caloric intake in many developed countries. A comprehensive 2024 study published in The BMJ linked ultra-processed foods to 32 adverse health effects, with researchers concluding that "the health effects are about as bad as smoking." The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized processed foods as a major contributor to the global obesity epidemic and non-communicable disease burden. Of course, most of these are lifestyle diseases, meaning that we can live our lives to avoid them because their inception and progression will drain our resources before they eventually kill us.

At the other side of the coin is the behaviour of skipping meals. This is not a good thing to do. When one skips breakfast, for example, this can disrupt metabolism, leading to poor food choices later. Research reveals four major adverse effects supported by scientific evidence: First, a 2022 study of over 24,000 participants found that "eating one meal per day was associated with an increased risk of all-cause and CVD mortality," with breakfast skipping linked to higher cardiovascular death risk. Second, meal skipping causes metabolic disruption - research shows "skipping lunch significantly increased postprandial glucose levels at the subsequent dinner by 1.6 mmol/L." Third, it compromises diet quality, as studies indicate "habitual meal omission is linked to increased risk of nutrient deficiencies" and poor food choices.

In a culture that celebrates productivity, sleep is often the first sacrifice. Staying up late for work or social media accumulates a "sleep debt" that our bodies cannot disregard. Sleep is not a luxury; it is a critical function for restoration. By consistently not sleeping at the required rate, one can impair one's cognitive function. Once impaired, it results in a weakened immune system, which then leads to a disruption in critical hormones. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation is strongly associated with an increased risk of obesity, cardiac problems, and even mental health disorders.

Dr. Matthew Walker, a neuroscientist at UC Berkeley and author of "Why We Sleep," warns that "sleep deprivation is a slow form of self-euthanasia." His research shows that losing just one hour of sleep can increase heart attack risk by 24%.

Dr. Eve Van Cauter, a sleep researcher at the University of Chicago, has documented how sleep loss disrupts hormones controlling hunger and satiety. "Just one week of sleep restriction can increase cortisol levels, reduce glucose tolerance, and alter appetite-regulating hormones," she notes. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has linked chronic sleep deprivation to increased risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, and premature death.

Finally, modern demands like work deadlines, vehicular traffic, and financial concerns leave many in a state of chronic stress. Our "fight or flight" response, intended for short-term emergencies, is now often activated all day, flooding our system with damaging stress hormones. The result is an increased risk of high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, and exhaustion.

While the dangers of these behaviours are evident, it is important to remember that change is always possible. You can reverse the damage by taking small steps: add a brief walk to your day, choose whole foods, prioritize sleep, and find healthy ways to manage stress. A healthier living does not require a complete transformation, but a conscious decision to prioritize your well-being today.

As we navigate the complexities of modern life, we must remember that our health is our most valuable asset. The silent saboteurs of sedentary living, processed foods, meal skipping, sleep deprivation, and chronic stress may be pervasive, but they are not insurmountable. As Firth (1954) submitted, we are not plastic objects on whom the environment must work its will. We must be active factors of change within and around us. This change must be something that inure benefits to our health and well-being. By making informed choices and prioritizing our well-being, we can break free from these modern health traps and reclaim our vitality. Let us not permit our bad everyday habits to sabotage and harm our lives. ~Asante Sana ~

Akah-Mansu Robert

University of Health and Allied Sciences

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

[email protected]

Philip Afeti Korto

Hospital Administrator

[email protected]