President Mahama announces GH¢14 billion funding for Ho-Aflao road construction 

President John Dramani Mahama has cut-the-sod for the reconstruction of the Ho–Aflao Road, pledging to deliver one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the Volta Region in two years.

He declared that funds for the project would not be a nightmare as GH¢14 billion was ready for payments in the USD$10 billion (GH¢120 billion) Big Push project.

He announced that GH¢30 billion was earmarked for 2026 and these funds would be paid by the Ministry of Finance without sweat.

The 99 – kilometres stretch, also said the Aflao–Denu–Ho Road (R10), was a vital highway that linked seven constituencies — Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi North, Agortime-Kpetoe, Adaklu, Akatsi South, and Ho Central — while connecting Ghana to neighbouring Togo.

The project falls under the President's “Big Push” initiative, aimed at accelerating infrastructural and socio-economic development across the Volta Region

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said payment would be effected two weeks after certificates were raised and for clarity sake, Big Push Secretariat would be established to undertake minute-by-minute monitoring of the projects.

He cautioned that contracts would not be handed out carelessly, joking, “You can be my friend at any level, but since you find yourself in the wheel-barrow category, I won't give you a road contract.

He stressed that the government would rely on competent contractors to ensure timely completion and quality delivery of the project, given its critical importance to farming, trade, and cross-border movement.

For years, motorists and commuters have lamented the deplorable state of the road. A regular traveller on the stretch described his ordeal: “I made two round trips last month, and the experience was simply unbearable. Even weeks later, I still feel waist pains from the ride.”

He added that frustration with the road had led him to suggest his MP, Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza, should not be re-elected if the NDC failed to fix it.

He, however, clarified that his remarks were borne out of pain, not malice, describing Mr. Agbodza as an “enterprising young politician” and “the Haruna of Volta.”

“I was relieved when I saw the sod being cut for the project. Words can hardly describe it. Agbodza, thank you; Mr. President, thank you. May this project be completed on schedule for the relief of all who ply this road,” he said.

Tourism is also expected to receive a boost, as the road connects several cultural and historic sites, enhancing accessibility for both domestic and international visitors.

Residents, traders, and farmers welcomed the project with optimism, describing it as a long-awaited intervention that will transform livelihoods and expand economic opportunities across the region.

The sod-cutting ceremony signalled the official start of works, bringing hope that the long-standing road challenge may finally see a permanent solution.

