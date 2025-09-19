ModernGhana logo
Fri, 19 Sep 2025 Feature Article

Asiedu Nketia’s Looks and Ken Agyapong’s Words

Asiedu Nketia’s Looks and Ken Agyapong’s Words

Whereas in a previous era, Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Looks’ and Ken Agyapong’s ‘Straight-Talk’ would be liabilities, in this time and period, they are exactly what the Herbalist has prescribed for the patient, i.e., Ghana. Two men who may be slightly different stylistically but substantively same.

If H.E Mahama, in his second term is Ghana’s version of ‘John the Baptist,’ then whoever follows must set the country on a path towards the Promised Land.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia (General Mosquito)

To some people ‘Chairman General’ Asiedu Nketia is not pleasing on the eyes.

In short, General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called by many, who is blessed with wisdom of epic proportions and a unique sense of humor equally missed out on the eyeball test.

There is a general acknowledgement that Asiedu Nketia, (current Chairman of the ruling NDC and longest-serving Secretary of a political party in the country) is an effective leader. Considered a great political strategist; a General with the high sensibilities of a Field Marshal who would marshal his forces to achieve the necessary results.

Kennedy ‘Akompreko’ Agyapong

‘Akompreko,’ as he is affectionately known by his supporters is a brash man whose unfiltered style has previously turned of many in much the same way he’s adored by several others. In Kennedy, many see a courageous individual with a ‘No Holds Barred’ approach whose contributions to the opposition NPP cannot be understated either.

Unlike previous eras, where most Ghanaians preferred the smoothness of Suited persons deemed gentlemen, many are increasingly tiring of the prim and proper ways of those leaders.

The youth who form a significant chunk of the country’s electorate going forward, also seem to prefer the Brashness of Ken Agyapong and the Assertiveness of Asiedu Nketia.

On January 7th 2029, Ghana needs either Johnson Asiedu Nketia or Ken Agyapong sworn in as President, Period!

Fiifi Ofori
Fiifi Ofori, © 2025

Fiifi Ofori

