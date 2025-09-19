How the Fathers and Mothers of Yisrael enforce their Generational Curses

Righteous Commentary

It is written, "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being priest for Me; Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children" (Hoshea | Hosea 4:6, NKJV).

Agooooo na mi!! Greetings in the name of the Adon Yeshua ha Mashyakh (Lord Jesus Christ). I pray that this article would move in and among the lost children of the earth. May the living God, Yahweh Elohym restore your heritage and bring you into complete alignment with His will and Kingdom government. Amen.

In this article, I will expose one of the deadliest trends in a generation. I call it "the enforcing of generational curses" in the name of "parental honour".

Many parents today are dishonourable! This is a fact. Without honourable parents, children become confused and misaligned in their allegiances. Such children literally DO NOT know what to believe or who to listen to. In addition, dishonourable parents typically do not train their children in the way of RIGHTEOUSNESS. Rather, they tend to ENFORCE generational curses and backwardness.

Generational Curses . . . what are they?

A generational curse refers to an influence whereby patterns of failure that occurred in one generation (an older one) are literally passed on to successive generations (younger ones).

When a generational curse fully matures in a generation, it leads to "moral injustice" or what is often referred to as "iniquity". Fortunately, this is not the end of the story. Iniquity can be removed. But in order for it to be removed from a generation, iniquity must be HEALED. Souls must therefore be delivered from iniquity through the healing and restorative power of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

So how do generational curses factor into failure in life? Well, people fail because of an influence or power that strengthens their choice to fail. Choices lead to failure . . . I am referring to UNRIGHTEOUS choices. These are choices that do not line up with the will or law of the living Elohym (God). To help paint a vivid picture of just what I really mean, I am listing ten (10) choices that can and do lead to failure and if not checked, to the enforcing of generational curses:

1. Righteousness of your own kind (also called "self-righteousness")

2. Unwillingness to submit to God (also called "self-will" or "pride of life")

3. Righteousness that is not based on a true standard (also called "false doctrine")

4. Righteousness that is void of truth (also called "false religion")

5. Self-will that harms the soul (i.e. sexual immorality)

6. Willingness to consult spirits other than God (also called "spiritism" or "divination")

7. Willingness to sin without remorse (also called "unrepentance")

8. Hatred of others for their righteousness (i.e. persecuting Godly people)

9. Teaching children doctrines that they should not learn (i.e. causing children to sin)

10. Righteousness that is fake (i.e. insincerity towards God).

All of the previously mentioned unrighteous choices can and do lead to failure and the enforcement of generational curses. Why do many of the children of Yisrael who are scattered across the globe continue to fail in life despite their dedication to western education and their penchant pursuit of "letters" in the form of "higher education" certificates?

Revisit the list above and you will see for yourself that in the lives of many of our people is one or more of the ten unrighteous choices listed above. Now, repent.

Parental Honour versus Parental "Worship"

Will the real Yisrael please stand up? I don't think that with the way the Ruach ha Kodesh (Holy Spirit) has moved and is moving in these times, that it is necessary for me to introduce you to the Biblical house of Yisrael.

That is, the many so called "blacks" of North America, along with their kin in South America, the Caribbean Islands, West, Central, South and East Africa constitute the real lineages of the descendants of the ancient house of Yisrael. The details of how to identify the real house of Yisrael is once again being left out of this commentary. For now, I will move on to a very SENSITIVE topic among the "house of Yisrael”: PARENTAL HONOUR.

It is a serious topic that is rarely dealt with by men of God in our communities: honouring DISHONOURABLE PARENTS. It is written, "As snow in summer and rain in harvest, So honor is not fitting for a fool (Mishley | Proverbs 26:1, NKJV). Some parents are FOOLISH (morally deficient) and are therefore appropriately dishonoured by God Himself.

In my own youth, I grew up partially in the rural areas of Eʋenyigba—also called (Evheland/Eweland)—and also went to school in the Volta Regional capital, now referred to as the Ho Municipality. Both environments exposed me to the lingo, customs and trends of Eʋenyigba.

One of the things I learned very early about my people is that even the most HEATHEN ELEMENT in society knows and will quote the very famous FIFTH of the Ten Commandments listed in Exodus chapter 20. Yes, I found out that even fetish priests, diviners and persons who had no inclination to serve Yahweh and His Son Yeshua, often quoted the verse which says "bu tatawò kplɛ nanawò" (honour thy father and thy mother). It is a commandment that many confuse with parental worship: parental honour.

Yahweh commanded parental honour and not parental worship. The word of God explicitly says, according to Yeshua/Jesus, "You shall worship the Lord your God, and Him only you shall serve" (Luke 4:8, NKJV). Parents DO NOT deserve the place of worship in the home. Likewise, parents should NOT abrogate unto themselves that right to dissuade their children from worshipping Yahweh according to His dictates. Parents who do this are ALREADY judged and under a CURSE. Amen.

The verb honour in the original Hebrew context of the holy scriptures refers to giving someone or something a place of righteousness OR ESTEEM, that is, the place that God originally intended for him or her (for their proper use). Parents who put themselves ABOVE the law of God will be humbled and properly DISHONOURED in due season unless they repent. Amen. Brethren in the body of Mashyakh (Christ), I hope you are listening.

Counselors of Iniquity: Mothers of No Substance

King Shlomo (Solomon) was right! There is NOTHING new under the sun. There were demon-inspired technologies in his day, just as we have bombs of every sort today, apart from the nuclear kind. There were also MAINTENANCE MOTHERS in Solomon's day, just as we have many mothers today who STUPIDLY focus on their careers instead of guiding the home in the manner that Yahweh intended.

Such mothers are often the counselors of iniquity that bring shame to the institution of fatherhood. They destroy the influence of the blessing from their own homes when fathers are endeavouring to enforce the laws of the covenant of Yahweh in the way that He intended: through INSTRUCTION.

Again, such women, like Athaliah of heathen Yisraelite fame, fit the following description: "Forty and two years old was [king] Ahaziah when he began to reign, and he reigned one year in Jerusalem. His mother's name also was Athaliah the daughter of Omri. He also walked in the ways of the house of Ahab: for his mother was his counsellor to do wickedly. Wherefore he did evil in the sight of the Lord like the house of Ahab: for they were his counsellors after the death of his father to his destruction" (2 Chronicles 22:2-4, NKJV).

Mothers need fathers in order to rule in righteousness! Without this, there is little hope that a generation will follow the commandments of Yahweh Elohym.

Retaining and Walking in the Blessing of Yahweh

Mishley | Proverbs 11:16, KJV reads: "A gracious woman retaineth honour: and strong men retain riches." To the wise, it is known that riches go far beyond material abundance and are first established in the realm of spiritual wisdom and wise doctrine. Therefore, a woman who walks under the headship of a man guided by the Holy Spirit, will retain her place of honour in the home and community of her people.

The blessing of Yahweh refers to the power of God that enables one to both live and walk in righteousness. Where are the women of God today? Mostly, they are NOT in the home but under the curse. They are in the corporate centers of the world system slaving at the jobs that Yahweh NEVER gave them in order to get their HARLOT ATTIRES, WEAVES, BRAIDS and NAILS on. In effect, many of them have lost touch with the reality that our God, Yahweh is both holy and a CONSUMING FIRE who purges iniquity so that a generation can be free from curses. Amen.

Men of the Church of Yeshua, I speak especially to those of the house of Yisrael who have been enlightened (not by academic research), but by the revelation of the Holy Spirit, about our heritage in Yeshua ha Mashyakh, please hear me! It is time to repent. It is time to stop faking it. Many of you are following in the footsteps of your fathers who neglected the LAWS OF THE COVENANT in their families and settled to rather train their children after the rudiments of Greco-Roman RELIGION (i.e. Catholicism), philosophy and academia.

It is time to put aside your worship of the bachelor’s degrees, Master's and trashy Doctorates whereas your lives are full of sin, spiritual fornication and evident parental failures. Instead, let us turn to our Elohym and cry out for the mercy that we so need in order to be restored as the HEAD and no longer the TAIL among nations.

The Truth shall make you free!

Jesus answered them, “Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin. And a slave does not abide in the house forever, but a son abides forever. Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed" (Yochanan | John 8:34-36, NKJV).

To the child in Yisrael who reads this, please hear me. If the generational curses of your household have become too much for you to bear, then let this be the day of freedom for you. Let this be your day of SALVATION. Yeshua is willing to make you free from the generational darkness that has been consuming your life. Choose righteousness!

Dissociate from the yoke of a generation of rebellious fathers and mothers who only call upon Yahweh in name but have nothing to offer you in terms of freedom from the secret sins of your current lifestyle. Again, choose righteousness! Today, believe in Yeshua and trust in him and follow what he taught as the laws of the new or "second" covenant. Be blessed! Amen.

©2025 ZIKPE PUBLISHING. All rights reserved.

Mawuetornam Dugbazah is a professional designer and communications specialist. He writes on contemporary issues of faith, science, politics, economics, righteousness and reason in the church and beyond. He is also the Principal of Dugbazah Communications (DCOMM), a communications consultancy.