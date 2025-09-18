Accra Street Journal Joins Ghana’s Digital Media Landscape

Accra, Ghana – A new entrant has emerged in Ghana’s digital media space with the launch of the Accra Street Journal, an online platform that publishes news, features, and commentary on national and community-level issues.

The outlet was founded on 5th February, 2025 by Samuel Kwame Boadu, a Ghanaian media entrepreneur who doubles as the Editor-In-Chief. It operates under SamBoad Publishing, which is part of SamBoad Business Group Ltd., a Ghana-based group with interests in publishing, communications, and digital services.

Accra Street Journal positions itself as a platform for both reporting and editorial analysis. Its coverage spans business, governance, lifestyle, sports, technology, health, culture, and what it describes as “street-level realities” affecting everyday Ghanaians.

In outlining its mission, the publication emphasizes a commitment to fact-based and accessible journalism intended to inform public debate and reflect community perspectives. The stated vision is to become a trusted source for street-level news and commentary with both local and national relevance.

Founder Samuel Kwame Boadu explained the motivation behind the platform, saying, “Our goal is to bring journalism closer to the people by combining traditional reporting with perspectives from the streets. We believe news should be relatable, practical, and rooted in the experiences of everyday Ghanaians.”

The platform publishes primarily through its website, https://accrastreetjournal.com, distributed via its social media platforms and is part of a broader media ecosystem being developed under the SamBoad brand.