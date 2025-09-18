ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 18 Sep 2025 Media & Communication

Accra Street Journal Joins Ghana’s Digital Media Landscape

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
Accra Street Journal Joins Ghana’s Digital Media Landscape

Accra, Ghana – A new entrant has emerged in Ghana’s digital media space with the launch of the Accra Street Journal, an online platform that publishes news, features, and commentary on national and community-level issues.

The outlet was founded on 5th February, 2025 by Samuel Kwame Boadu, a Ghanaian media entrepreneur who doubles as the Editor-In-Chief. It operates under SamBoad Publishing, which is part of SamBoad Business Group Ltd., a Ghana-based group with interests in publishing, communications, and digital services.

Accra Street Journal positions itself as a platform for both reporting and editorial analysis. Its coverage spans business, governance, lifestyle, sports, technology, health, culture, and what it describes as “street-level realities” affecting everyday Ghanaians.

In outlining its mission, the publication emphasizes a commitment to fact-based and accessible journalism intended to inform public debate and reflect community perspectives. The stated vision is to become a trusted source for street-level news and commentary with both local and national relevance.

Founder Samuel Kwame Boadu explained the motivation behind the platform, saying, “Our goal is to bring journalism closer to the people by combining traditional reporting with perspectives from the streets. We believe news should be relatable, practical, and rooted in the experiences of everyday Ghanaians.”

The platform publishes primarily through its website, https://accrastreetjournal.com, distributed via its social media platforms and is part of a broader media ecosystem being developed under the SamBoad brand.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

President Xi Jinping invites President Mahama to China in October President Xi Jinping invites President Mahama to China in October

48 minutes ago

This is the disputed piece of land at the center of Gbenyiri deadly clashes This is the disputed piece of land at the center of Gbenyiri deadly clashes

48 minutes ago

President Mahama, former presidents join mourning for late Asantehemaa President Mahama, former presidents join mourning for late Asantehemaa

48 minutes ago

2025 BECE: 483,800 students secure SHS placement — Clement Apaak 2025 BECE: 483,800 students secure SHS placement — Clement Apaak

2 hours ago

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiahleft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu Biggest hurdle to Asiedu Nketiah’s presidential ambition is his looks — Martin K...

2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and political commentator Martin Kpebu It’s possible for Asiedu Nketiah to become President due to NDC’s goodwill — Mar...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians awarded with Diplomatic passports Manasseh Azure lauds Ablakwa for honoring Ghana’s global ambassadors with diplom...

2 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa and legal practitioner Kofi Bentil CJ Torkonoo’s challenge of her removal is to the benefit of the public — Kofi Be...

2 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa and legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil Mahama shouldn’t appoint new CJ until Justice Torkonoo exhausts legal process — ...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe CJ Torkonoo wants to use case against removal as SC judge to be in the news — Fr...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line