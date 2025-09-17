The Molding of Stupid Men: how Truth-haters are made

Legal Instruction and Commentary

It is written, "A wise son heareth his father's instruction: but a scorner heareth not rebuke” (Mishley | Proverbs 13:1, KJV).

There is a dearth of Godly men in the earth too. And yes, it is difficult to find a righteous woman in this generation as well. This is what happens when man and woman who were meant to serve each other, decide to abdicate their responsibility to build each other up. When they decide to become “independent” of each other, then a generation of truth-haters is born . . . that is the topic of this article. We will therefore examine why children need a father’s instruction.

Consequences of Neglecting a Father’s Instruction

“Hear, ye children, the instruction of a father, and attend to know understanding” (Mishley | Proverbs 4:1, KJV). Implicit in this proverb is the reason why there are so many brutish, truth-hating men in our generation. Truth-haters live only by what they can see physically. They REFUSE to develop spiritual eyesight and to perceive that the physical realm is governed by what takes place in the spiritual realm. This is understanding. In other words, truth-haters are persons who choose to remain ignorant about the Elohym (God) of Yisrael.

Understanding is a pathway that Yahweh gave mankind to enable spiritual eyesight. Understanding allows a child of God to perceive correctly, the reasons behind many of the situations seen in the physical realm called the earth. Why are you chronically ill? Understanding will tell you. Why is your marriage on the rocks? Understanding will tell you. And why are those children of yours such BRATTY ELEMENTS? Understanding will not only tell you, but it will expose you as a negligent parent.

The former proverb tells you how to get understanding: it requires both HEARING and WAITING upon a father. If you have never served a father, you will lack understanding. If you refuse to hear a father, you will develop into a full-fledged scorner that hates spiritual truth! Young man, repent while you can! Do it today! Don’t wait! Stop scorning the laws and truths of the Most High. Stop scorning fathers in the faith of Yeshua ha Mashyakh (Jesus Christ)!

Understanding comes Directly from Yahweh’s Mouth

“For the Lord giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding” (Mishley | Proverbs 2:6, KJV). As you can see, the Divine concept of UNDERSTANDING is something that comes directly from speaking to Him, mouth to mouth. Yes, the living God can speak to men. And when He does, His expectation is that they would also speak to others just as they were spoken to. This is how Yahweh’s people are supposed to be fed (spiritually).

Just as you can speak to God and be spoken to by Him, leading to understanding, likewise hearing the devil through the counsel of fools, leads one into spiritual darkness. This is what produces scorners and truth-haters. These are people who DO NOT understand spiritual things. It is because they are CARNAL.

Seek out Yahweh’s Instruction for Understanding

Jesus Christ is real. He is the Son of God. This is spiritual truth that leads to understanding the reason why mankind had to be redeemed from the power of sin which leads him to break Elohym’s laws. Seeking out Yahweh’s Instruction begins with the FEAR of God. Reverence for Him will bring you into relationship. In order to reverence Yahweh, you must reverence His Son Yeshua. In order to drive home the point, please consider that Moshe (Moses) the prophet left the nation of Yisrael with this prophecy that has been fulfilled in the person of Yeshua.

It is written, “I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, like unto thee, and will put my words in his mouth; and he shall speak unto them all that I shall command him. And it shall come to pass, that whosoever will not hearken unto my words which he shall speak in my name, I will require it of him” (Debarim | Deuteronomy 18:18-19, KJV). Amen.

