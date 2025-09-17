Inauguration Ceremony of Patrons of The Oldtimers Club Holland

Amsterdam 14 September 2025 -The Oldtimers Club Holland held a remarkable and dignified ceremony on Sunday, 14th September 2025, in Amsterdam to officially inaugurate its newly appointed Patrons — a milestone moment in the Club’s journey of growth, community leadership, and service.

Newly Appointed Patrons

The event celebrated the appointment of three distinguished individuals as Patrons of the Club:

Mrs. Darlington Akowua – CEO of Alfa Afro Shop, Amsterdam Ms. Rashida Ahenkorah – CEO of Safari Afro Toko Nana Adutwumwaa Mbrosa (also known as Yaa Almere) – Krontihemaa of Flevoland (a province in the Netherlands)

Presentation of letter of Acceptance & MOU

These accomplished women bring with them a wealth of experience, leadership, and a deep commitment to the Ghanaian-Dutch community.

Chairman’s Address

In his keynote speech, Mr. Sam Danso, Chairman of The Oldtimers Club, warmly welcomed the Patrons with these words:

“Today marks not only a new chapter in the life of our club, but also the beginning of a deeper partnership with individuals who share our values and vision.”

He continued:

“You are not only going to support us, but also serve as our advisors, ambassadors, and companions — walking with us as we continue to grow and serve our community.”

Mr. Danso also announced the launch of an exciting new initiative:

“The Patron’s Day”

A first of its kind within the Ghanaian community in the Netherlands, Patron’s Day will be held twice a year. It will serve as a dedicated occasion to celebrate and strengthen the relationship between the Club and its Patrons. It will be a time to gather, dine, and engage in open, meaningful conversations about the welfare of the Club and the broader community.

Distinguished Guests & Community Presence

The inauguration was well-attended by key executives and members of The Oldtimers Club, including:

Mr. Kofi Dwomoh – Vice Chairman

Mr. Alfred Kyei-Mensah – Secretary

Mr. Nana Kan (popularly known as Danfo Fats) – Financial Secretary

Mr. Kofi Nsiah – Welfare Officer

Also present was Miss Agatha Frimpong, a respected and influential member of the Ghanaian community, whose presence added honor to the occasion.

A New Era of Partnership

The ceremony concluded in a spirit of unity, gratitude, and renewed commitment. The Oldtimers Club Holland looks ahead with optimism, knowing that its mission to build a stronger, more connected community will be enriched through the support and leadership of its new Patrons.

Together, they embark on a shared journey of growth, purpose, and lasting impact.

Oldtimers Club Holland Members